I’m a control freak! How about you? It took getting very ill and fighting my way back to health to learn that trying to control everything was impossible and very stressful.
We are facing many changes in our community right now. Then, those changes continue to change rapidly. Let’s face it: none of us like change, especially the kind of changes we are facing right now! We feel like we have no control over our lives and before we can adjust to one change, there is another!
It’s probably a good idea for each of us to physically make a list of the stressors going on right now and be realistic about whether or not it’s in our control. Then we can concentrate on the things we can control.
One thing we all can control is how we respond to our stressors. Self-care is in our control, exercise and movement are great stress management skills.
Self-care should be a priority for all of us right now. Exercise is a free and easy self-care strategy most everyone can do.
Don’t let the fact that you were not a “gym rat” before keep you from becoming physical now. There are many reasons to exercise, and none of them have to do with how you look.
These are a few of the mental health benefits of movement and exercise:
1. Reduces anxiety
2. Reduces stress
3. Increases endorphins: the feel-good hormone
4. Helps you sleep (this does not happen right away)
5. Sense of accomplishment
6. Improves productivity
If you are struggling in any of these areas, it’s time to get moving!
Here are some ideas on ways to get moving even during these restricted times. As long as we are allowed to go outside and the weather is good, do it! Walk around the block, walk up and down your driveway, when you go to the store, park further away from the front door. If you can’t go outside, walk around the couch! Set some goals for yourself and make a plan, this will help ensure you are successful.
A good example is:
Goal: I will walk around the block one time at sunrise.
Plan: I will figure out what time the sun rises. I will set an alarm to wake up in time to get dressed to walk. I will prepare the night before by having a water bottle and clothing ready for the morning.
Another example may be:
Goal: I will exercise every morning before work.
Plan: I will set an alarm to wake in time to work out. I will do three sets of 10 push-ups, 10 jumping jacks, 10 squats and 10 sit-ups. I will prepare my clothing and water bottle the night before and prepare a space to work out the night before.
Pinterest and YouTube are full of free resources for at home workouts. This is my daughter in laws Youtube channel, she is a personal trainer and has many videos to help you work out at home or anywhere: https://www.youtube.com/danyephillips.
I will be happy to help you set some goals and help you conquer any of your barriers during this pandemic.
————————
If you need help finding resources, or you have questions about working out, you can find me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Martha-Phillips-Health-Coach-783812055132321/ or email me martha-phillips@hotmail.com mailto:martha-phillips@hotmail.com.
