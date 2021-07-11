As the days get longer and more of our community is opening up, physicians are encouraging patients to reverse the extra pounds they may have added over the past year of the pandemic. Carla Harris, Nurse Practioner, with Medical Associates at Corsicana Crossing, says it’s a great time to get back on track with healthy habits and shed that extra weight.
“Many of us have put on a few extra pounds due to quarantine but it’s important to reverse those weight gains for the sake of your long term health”, said Ms. Harris.
A recent study by the University of California, San Francisco confirmed what many of our scales and wardrobes have already shown us – lower activity levels and increased snacking and overeating have added up, and not for the better. The study found significant increases in weight of roughly a pound and a half gained per month following the shelter in place orders of last spring.
Even before the pandemic, CDC data from 2017-2018 showed that 30% or more of the adults in Texas had obesity. Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher; obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.
Extra pounds can increase your risk for many serious diseases and health conditions that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. Overweight can lead to high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, high blood cholesterol, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, many types of cancer and other concerns.
“It may be helpful to find enjoyable activities that will get you moving more, as well as a more regimented exercise program. Healthy eating habits are crucial. Adding more fruits and vegetables into your diet is a great way to start. You should also check with your primary care provider before starting a new exercise program or make significant changes in your diet”, says Ms. Harris.
According to the National Institutes of Health, strategies for weight loss and weight maintenance include dietary changes, physical activity, behavior therapy, pharmacotherapy and surgery. Your primary care physician can help you determine what course of action can support your health objectives.
If you need help finding a primary care provider, call 903-872-DOCS or visit Navarro-Docs.com to be connected with a provider.
SOURCES:
• Body Weight Changes During Pandemic-Related Shelter-in-Place in a Longitudinal Cohort Study, by Anthony l. Lin, MD; Eric Vittinghoff, PhD; Jeffrey E. Olgin, MD; et al; March 22, 2021, JAMA Network Open, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2777737
• CDC https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/prevalence-maps.html
• Clinical Guidelines on the Identification, Evaluation and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity in Adults: The Evidence Report; National Institutes of Health, 1998. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/files/docs/guidelines/ob_gdlns.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.