On March 20, 2023, the Republican Party of Navarro County Executive Committee endorsed Mike Fletcher for City of Corsicana Mayor. Then, on March 30, given his character, conservative positions (reduce property taxes and support law enforcement), and past voting record — the Republican Party of Texas endorsed Fletcher as well.
Fletcher responded, “Thank you for inviting me to the RPNC meeting and for the nomination. Much appreciated. Thank you to the Republican Party of Texas for its endorsement, also”
Rolando Garcia, of the State Republican Executive Committee and Chair of the RPT Local Government subcommittee, affirmed: “Congratulations! Per the standing rule III(B) of the SREC Bylaws, the Republican Party of Texas has endorsed your campaign for Mayor of Corsicana.”
The Republican Party of Texas endorsement is intended to supplement local government campaign activities and inform dedicated Republican voters of their support. The RPT endorsement is meant to be a ‘gold standard’ endorsement, trusted by activists and voters alike – a sign that the candidate stands for Republican values, working hard to win, and worthy of support.
Republican County Chair Steve Jessup stated: The Republican Party of Navarro County believes that the best representative government is local government closest to the people. We are proud to endorse Mike Fletcher and will assist with his campaign.
