Since we have wrapped up our events for 2022, I wanted to take a moment to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and thank our community for such a successful year on Main Street. We have so much to be thankful for and so many positive accolades to be proud of.
• Hosting 50 plus events that turned out successful and encouraged our community to show up, support the downtown businesses, and support local.
• Over $3 million in reinvestment. Thank you to our property owners who see such opportunity in our downtown and continue to transform Corsicana.
• Welcoming 19 new businesses downtown. Welcome newcomers and we look forward to your longevity on Main Street.
• Earning state awards and recognition from Texas Downtown Association.
• Receiving state, national and international publicity for the various activities/projects and organizations’ efforts taking place downtown.
And so much more!
But what I hold most gratitude for are all our downtown businesses. Their consistent commitment to their businesses and our downtown amazes me every day. I am always proud when I am out of town at a convention or training to say I work for one of the best downtowns in the state with some of the most talented entrepreneurs in our state’s economy.
Thank you to our downtown merchants for all you continue to do for your businesses. Your work never goes unnoticed in my book as your constant work ethic contributes to the growing vibrancy of our downtown. I wish you all a very Happy Holidays this season and look forward to an exciting 2023!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.