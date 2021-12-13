Your legs that were your legs are now twisted steel and leather straps—you stand, swaying unsteadily, unsure.
The unbearable fittings searing your psyche. The still fresh pain of a too tight fit around your stubs…your ugly stubs, and then the stumbles, the freighting tottering in space, cursing an unseen God.
Then, another fitting…too loose? No, you are ready. Your son watches, waiting for you to walk to him, but an overwhelming melancholy turns your muscles to jelly, fear comes gushing up from your gut, constricting your throat; gratefully you grab the bed post.
“Not this time, John, I’ll try tomorrow,” swinging yourself onto the bed. “I’ll lie down for a while and rest.”
His mother’s eyes meet yours as she scoops him up. She sends you a flashing smile across the room, “You’re still the best kisser in the universe.”
You’re alone on your bed, safe and quiet. But too soon the sound of gun fire fills your head, the screams of your buddies, the screams of the enemy…..the enemy should be someone you could immediately identify and take action; where your Captain could point him out and say, ‘He’s the enemy - kill him.’
Your trained to look at all the strangely garbed men as potential enemies, and yet, on the last morning of your old life, as you walked patrol with your men, watching him…his eyes seemed friendly, he was unarmed, just moving forward; you dropped your guard and let him come too close, and then, the “sting”. You tried to get a round off but he was too fast for you. His hand moved under his jacket; he found the cord. The explosion was deafening and when you woke up, your two good legs were gone.
You will your senses away from the scene, shake the images away, turn over, retrieving the weights off the floor, you start some pushups.
“I’ll go in tomorrow and see if the Doc can fix these things,” you promise yourself out loud.
Look at me, soldier, warrior god, look at me; walking to the store, walking to the office, playing catch in the park. Look at me running my miles, look at me and know that I love you and herein I give you my pledge: I will not let your sacrifice be in vain; I will not let you go unrecognized, not be grand.
I will walk for you and with you to bring the depth of your sacrifice into the light, saying to all, how you so loved your country—you gave the ultimate gift; your body, for us, for me. I accept your gift and present you with my own: to take your story to all who will listen.
I salute you!
And remain respectfully your,
A Free American
