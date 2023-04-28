Editor’s Note: The following is coverage of a public political campaign event. The Corsicana Daily Sun does not and will not endorse a single candidate in the upcoming election.
Corsicana Mayoral candidate Mike Fletcher met with supporters Tuesday evening at the Across the Street Diner in Corsicana.
The former H-E-B Store Manager spoke with approximately 220 attendees about his priorities to invest in city infrastructure and the roads, and new attract businesses to increase the tax base, a move which would lessen the tax burden on individual tax payers.
Fletcher talked about attracting and retaining city employees as well as the need to retain essential city services.
Fletcher was emotional as he talked to the crowd, thanking them for their support.
“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my wife and children and all of you,” he said.
“Now I am just asking for your vote,” he said.
Fletcher’s bid for Mayor has been endorsed by the Navarro County Republicans and the Republican Party of Texas
Fletcher’s daughter Emily said a vote for her dad is a vote for someone who cares for everyone in Corsicana.
Early Voting for the Corsicana Mayor’s race continues until May 2, Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
