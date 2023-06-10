At an airport in Dusseldorf, Germany 49 years ago, a group of eight of us (the combined families of Lamar Hunt and Bill McNutt) waited at the corridor stairs. We each held one sign that in unison said "Big D Dusseldorf Willkommens Hendrich, Sherrod, Robertson, Lundquist to World Cup 74.” These men were the most famous Texas sports journalists of the latter half of the 20th Century: Blackie Sherrod of the Dallas Times Herald, Vern Lunquist of ABC, Walter Robertson of the Dallas Morning News, and Tom Hedrick of NBC.
That scene returned to memory when Norma Hunt's death hit the wires this week. She arranged this unique reception with the fun and efficiency of the Richardson, Texas school teacher she used to be. Norma and her husband Lamar Hunt and my parents Josephine and Bill McNutt hosted these auspicious men in Germany for the 1974 World Cup, to promote soccer in America and their Pro team the Dallas Tornado. Standing next to me was Norma and Lamar's young son Clark Hunt, the current CEO of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs. His sign read Dusseldorf!
Norman Lynn Knobel Hunt was the widow of Lamar Hunt, founder of the American Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs, the co founder of World Championship Tennis with Al Hill, Jr., the North American Soccer League, and many other sports related businesses, including the Bronco Bowl entertainment complex in Dallas with 72 bowling lanes!
My siblings, Bob, Katherine, and Melanie McNutt and I were blessed to know this remarkable Christian women who had the greatest gift of hospitality of any person we ever met. The Bill McNutt family had the joy of attending well over
100 sporting events with Norma and Lamar, including Superbowls (she was the only woman to attend all 57), and many World Cup Soccer matches, High School, College, and NFL football games, and even a basketball game at Collins Junior High in Corsicana, Texas!
Norma visited Corsicana dozens of times and knew many people including Buddy and Gloria Shaw, John and Gail Crawford, and Billie Love Robinson McFerran. She was teaching at Richardson High School with Corsicana resident Robert Keathley when she picked up a side hustle, selling season tickets for this new upstart professional football team the Dallas Texans, founded by Mr. Hunt when he was 28 years old. Lamar, recently divorced, was smitten by her at first sight. She was awarded a year of post graduate study in Dublin, Ireland and Lamar traveled to the Emerald Island to court her. A bit of an introvert himself, he loved her kind and vivacious manner.
Dallas Texan and later Chiefs Hall of Fame Head Coach Hank Stram was the best man when they married in January of 1964. In true Norma and Lamar fashion they honeymooned at a sporting event, the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. For Christmas in 1965, six months before the merger of the American Football League (AFL), and ten months after their son Clark was born, Norma bought her 6 year old step daughter, Sharron Hunt, a Wham-O Super Ball that could bounce over a house. At the merger press conference in June of 1965, Mr. Hunt referred to the new championship game between the American Football League and the National Football League the "Superbowl" and the name stuck. For several years, there was a plaque at the Pro Football Hall of Fame that read "Sharron Hunts Super Ball" given to her by Norma.
Norma supported Lamar in all his business dealings, including a minority investment in the Collin Street Bakery, and a founding investment in the Chicago Bulls both made in 1966.
They loved to vacation at the Hunt Oil Company owned ranch in Mitize, Wyoming called the Palette. These summers spawned their love of the western landscapes of Thomas Moran, which they collected. One of his paintings served as the label for her "Perfect Season" wine.
The night before many World Cup finals, we always made predictions and often times signed the menu of the restaurant where we ate. The night before the 1982 finals in Madrid, she predicted that Italy would prevail over West Germany,and she was correct. Before the 1998 Final between her all time favorite national soccer team Brazil and France she predicted Brazil to be the victor, but they were upset by the French.
When the 2002 World Cup came around, she announced she had been to her last World Cup and sent husband Lamar off on his own to Japan and Korea. He was formulating ideas for the remodeling of Arrowhead Stadium and he visited all the stadiums. However her grandchildren convinced her to attend some of the World Cup matches Brazil in 2014.
Their palatial Dallas home on Gaywood, purchased from corporate merger King Jame Ling, was perfect for both husband and wife. The formal French Gardens gave Lamar plenty of topiary hedges and trees to trim while Norma entertained house guests such as Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and the great tennis players of the day, Rod Laver and Ken Roswell, among others. His son Dan commented that he learned hard work from all that time in the gardens with his Dad. A women named Mrs. Jones from Corsicana was the nanny to young Clark, and was always amazed how Norma would be clearing toilets up till the minute house guests arrived!
Being a history major Mrs. Hunt was a determined researcher and quick study.
I brought our daughter Rabel McNutt’s Medal of Honor recipient Godfather Walt Ehlers (raised a farm boy in Manhattan, Kansas) to flip the coin before a Chiefs game in 2004 to mark the 60th anniversary of D-Day. The Chiefs’ General Manager Carl Peterson had made football fun again for the Hunts, with his winning ways after 15 years of bad teams.
Walt Ehlers was amazed that upon his arrival to Arrowhead Stadium that Mrs. Hunt knew everything about the Medal of Honor. She understood granular details such as the fact it was “received” by the recipient, but never “won.” She helped Mr. Hunt write the remarks made by the in stadium announcer as the World War II combat infantryman walked to mid-field. Mr. Hunt told me it was the loudest ovation he had ever heard at Arrowhead Stadium for a non-participant.
She was a dedicated grandmother to her 16 grandchildren, 11 from her step children Lamar Hunt, Jr and Sharron Hunt, and 5 from her two sons Daniel, and Clark. “The acorn does not fall far from the tree” as the old saying goes. Lamar Jr. owns a professional ice hockey team in Kansas City and Dan is the President of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer.
Coach Hank Stram used to call Norma Hunt "the young mother" and she was like a mother to generations of Chiefs players. She would attend the induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, of Arrowhead greats like Johnny Robinson, Bobby Bell, and Jan Stenerud. Being in Canton, Ohio gave her a chance to enjoy her favorite ice cream parlor called Taggarts.
After the death of her beloved Lamar in 2006, she continued to attend the funerals of Chiefs players like Jerry Mays, Arron Brown, and Buck Buchanan. In life she had a truly incredible impact on the lives she touched. She had an amazingly high tolerance to pain, and as her earthly body failed, her strong Christian faith, genuineness, thoughtfulness and humor took over and helped her to rise above her frailty.
The first lady of professional football has gone, and replacing her will be difficult to those of us who had the honor of knowing “Mrs. Norman Hunt.”
Bill McNutt, III and his siblings were business partners of the Hunt family through Collin Street Bakery for over 40 years. In addition, Bill was a Kansas City Chiefs ball boy, a player recruiter for World Championship Tennis, and a direct marketing executive for the Dallas Tornado Soccer Team. He is resides in Dallas with his wife Susana and daughters Rabel and Slone. Bill is the Founder of the Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana.
