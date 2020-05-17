When I was in my twenties, my mom signed me up for the dating website eHarmony...and she filled out my profile for me. She selected “calm in a crisis” as one of my top three needs in a mate.
We have laughed about that for years. Calm in a crisis. That is not one of the criteria I would have selected while searching for a partner. We also laughed because Mom’s version of my profile got a lot more attention than the version I did for myself.
I often try to think what advice I would give to someone in their early twenties looking for the right partner. Relationships are like faith, so individualized, it’s hard to come up with a universal truth.
My father once told me that any relationship can work as long as both participants are on the same page. My mother has always believed in soul mates and never really understood the point of just dating. My therapist once told me that dating is like dress shopping, you have to try on the dress to see which one fits.
A friend once told me that her therapist said that there are all kind of relationships that can work - people who partner with their friend, or people who have great passion for each other, or people who decide to give it a whirl. Once, when I went in to a doctor’s appointment crying about a breakup the night before, my doctor advised me to find a dork and marry him.
It’s easy to judge other relationships. Easy to identify what we would or wouldn’t want in other relationships.
I was a hopeless romantic as a child. Even now, period romance movies are my favorite. I love a good love story.
But my personal love story wasn’t like a Disney fairytale. It wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, it took Markus and I a few months and couple tries to realize what we’d found. And it was much more about timing than certainty in the beginning.
We are eleven years of marriage, two kids and a move across the country into our story.
And now our story involves a pandemic, and cancer, and homeschooling, and a business that’s sitting empty.
Our Fridays now consist of chemo treatments in Dallas. So on Thursday nights, Markus washes my blanket, and the towel I need after I wet my hair for the cold cap (it’s a cap that keeps your scalp cold to prevent hair loss), and my comfortable clothes. He disinfects our masks and all of the bags we take to the hospital with us. He puts the ice packs for my feet and hands in the freezer.
On Friday mornings he gets up early, makes coffee for us, packs our bags and puts them in the car. He always drives so that I can take anxiety meds halfway to my treatment.
Because of the current health risk, Markus isn’t allowed to come with me to the lab for my blood draw, and he’s never met my oncologist, but he is allowed to come into the chemo treatment area just long enough to help me get on the cold cap.
So we have our routine. I wet my hair. He helps me brush it back. And then comes my favorite part, Markus puts conditioner in my hair so that the cold cap won’t stick to my frozen head. Every time he puts both his hands on my head, I feel like I’m being baptized in love.
Suddenly the other night, it occurred to me, the one piece of advice I would give to someone in their twenties looking for a partner.
Find someone who will homeschool your kids if school gets cancelled. Someone who will pack your bags for your chemo treatments. Someone who will run all the errands in the middle of a pandemic. Someone who is capable of baptizing you with love during the difficult times.
Find someone who’s...you know, calm in a crisis.
Mom knew all along.
