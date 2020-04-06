When I was writing my New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of January, I had no way of knowing that within a month I’d have a cancer diagnosis and within a few months we’d all be living under the shadow of a pandemic - “living” being the important word there.
It’s been hard to motivate myself to write. I have so much to say. I’m not sure I have anything to say. It’s an uncertain time. I suppose it always has been, but we’ve been able to work under the illusion that we have certainty in our lives. For many years, through my improvisation training, I have been practicing embracing the uncertain. I have been teaching other people to embrace uncertainty. I’ve been teaching people to accept what is. Now I’ve got to practice what I teach.
I’ve been thinking of the cups in our cupboard. We actually, through years of breaking and melting and science experiments, have very few glasses that match. All of them are made to hold liquid, but each cup has different limits. The shot glass can’t hold much volume. The wine glass is fragile. The plastic cup melts with hot liquid. The coffee cup won’t fit in the cup holder of the car. The water glass is slippery.
Let’s say that eight ounces of water get poured into each cup. The water glass might look at the shot glass and say, “I got the same amount of water you did. Why can’t you hold all of it like I can?”
If all the glasses were pushed from the counter to the floor, the plastic cup might look at all the other cups and say, “I took the same fall you did. Why did you break while I bounced?”
If boiling tea was poured into each cup, the coffee cup might look at the crack in the wine glass and say, “I’m holding the same heat. Why are you cracking while I stay strong?”
A lot of pain comes from the expectation that other people should handle circumstances the way that we do.
But we’re all different cups.
It’s a time of crisis.
None of us are having the year we thought we would. Maybe now is the time for embracing uncertainty and accepting what is - even what is in other people.
I wish you good health, peace, and acceptance...no matter your cup size.
