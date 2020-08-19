So I’m coming to the end of my chemo treatments. I will have my 16th and final infusion Thursday of this week. I still have surgery and six weeks of radiation to go, but this feels like a huge milestone. Five months of chemo is far more than I ever imagined I’d have to go through in my life, especially at 43-years-old.
I’d hoped I’d come out of this with some huge, life changing revelation. I’d hoped I’d have some kind of spiritual awakening. I’d suddenly evolve into Deepak Chopra - with unflappable peace.
That hasn’t happened.
Maybe the pandemic screwed that up for me. A difficult personal journey could really be enlightening. An international disaster on top of that can kind of steal my thunder. People are really sick. People are mourning their loved ones. Then you add a fight for civil rights and a contentious presidential election and suddenly a little cancer seems like a small problem to have.
Here’s what having cancer has taught me, I need people and people are wonderful. The one thing that has made all of this doable for me and has cheered my spirits in the most difficult time of my life, is that so many people have made an effort to ease my suffering. Friends, family, neighbors, friends of friends, strangers, have sent cards, prayers, meals, money, prayer blankets, gifts, texts, emails, phone calls, house cleaning, lawn mowing, baby-sitting...it has been an overwhelming giving. It has kept me going.
The response to the pandemic and the civil rights protests and the presidential election have taught me this; that I don’t need people and people are awful. People are selfish and gullible and mean and only see what they want to see.
The other night my 6-year-old wrapped his arms around my neck and stared into my eyes.
“I love you,” he said.
“I love you so much,” I said.
“I love you more.”
“That’s not possible.”
“I love you one hundred and twenty thousand and nineteen.”
I cried.
It is so easy to distill each other down to one thing. One label. It’s so easy to dismiss each other when we are just one label. It’s impossible to deny each other when we accept one another as complicated, nuanced, and equally worthy of love beings.
We live in an era where we’ve been programmed to believe that our only choice is or. Are you team Republican or team Democrat? Black lives matter or blue lives matter? Fox News or MSNBC?
We’ve been conditioned to believe that two truths can’t exist at the same time. You have to choose this side or that that one. And has been removed from our vocabulary.
Remember science? Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Like a trust fall, which my kids love to do. When they fall into my arms, their action is to push down, mine is to pull up. That’s how we reach that magic point of the catch.
Social media is terrible; death, complaining, false information, hypocrisy, outrage. Social media is wonderful; births, celebrations, answers, humor, support. Yin and yang.
Chemotherapy is awful. It’s poison. It makes me feel terrible. Chemotherapy is amazing. It’s medicine. It’s saving my life.
So which is true? Is humanity good or bad?
Anne Frank experienced the worst that humanity has to offer and even she came to the conclusion that people are mostly good at heart.
When I turn off social media and I just think of my personal experience, I come to the conclusion that people are good. People are generous, thoughtful, kind, supportive.
People from all points of the political spectrum have helped us in ways that are overwhelmingly wonderful. Our friends who are in church every Sunday and our friends who don’t practice any religion at all have helped us. Our friends of varying skin colors, who come from different places, have different sexual orientations, and speak different languages have helped us.
We are complicated. We will never fit into only one label. I really do believe that love is the only way out of this dark time.
And we are each worthy of love at one hundred and twenty thousand and nineteen.
Julie owns The Scene on Beaton and Outside the Lines Creative Studios in downtown Corsicana.
