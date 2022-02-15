February is Black History Month in the United States and we just observed Martin Luther King’s birthday. Right now, everywhere you look you see information about Rosa Parks, Phyllis Wheatley, George Washington Carver and dozens of other icons from the African American culture.
Well, Alex Williams wasn’t a nationally recognized icon, but he was certainly iconic in the Corsicana school systems. Alex, Coach Williams, spanned a huge divide in the history of Corsicana. In fact, I’m not sure what would have happened in Corsicana without such giants as Alex, Louis Hicks and a handful of others during a pivotal period in the hub of the Golden Circle.
I came to CHS in 1977, a mere seven years after a tumultuous integration. Tumultuous? Maybe it was a little rougher than that. Corsicana was among those in the last wave of integration. In 1970, Jackson High disappeared as it was absorbed by Corsicana High School. The fall of ’70 marked the beginning of the “new High School” along with the beginning of an integrated school system.
Jackson High School had a proud tradition. It had recently won a state championship in football under head coach Alex Williams and assistant coach Louis Hicks. Some great football players had been Jackson High School Bears. There was a proud legacy associated with the Bears. To say the least, there were some hard feelings in 1970 when the merger erased the visible part of that legacy.
I wasn’t here for that, shall we say, rough start to the new high school. I heard stories, but have no first-hand knowledge. So, allow me to fast forward to 1977. After the late Bob McElroy called me to interview to be Dale Dotson’s assistant coach, I decided to find out what I could about CHS. I called the only person I knew in the area, the late Dick Stringfellow, the basketball coach in Ennis. In short, Dick said, “You don’t want to go there. They have race riots.” I went anyway.
One of the first people I met at CHS was Alex who was a counselor at the time. I discovered quickly that he was a good bit of the glue that held the high school together. He was respected by everyone, students and teachers, both black and white.
The first few years I was at Corsicana High School, I had lunch duties at all three lunches. That meant, I was the fight breaker upper, the bathroom smoking patrol and an early version of a drug dog. After Coach Hick’s untimely death, Alex became an assistant principal. Any serious problem went straight to Coach. End of problem.
In 1980, when I became the girls’ basketball coach, Alex and I became even closer. Alex liked girls’ basketball. It was only the third year that the program had existed. We were way down the totem pole of importance. Coach Williams looked after us. I never doubted that Alex Williams had my back.
Alex grew up in the Jim Crow South. He was around when there were separate restrooms, separate drinking fountains and separate (but not equal) schools. He was a product of segregated schools. He was a successful coach in a segregated school with a far smaller budget that his cross town counterpart. Jackson had to play when CHS wasn’t using “Tiger” Field” and I’m guessing he had to hand out a lot of hand-me-down equipment. He had to teach with out of date textbooks. He dealt with a legacy that had been practically erased.
Yet, I never saw any resentment from him. I never saw any difference between the way he treated black students or white students. I seriously doubt I could have turned the other cheek in the same way.
For the majority of my time at CHS, Alex Williams was my sounding board. If I had a problem, he was my go to. I could always count on him to make time to listen to me. I feel sure it was the same way for a lot of my fellow faculty members. All he ever asked of me was that I treat my students and my players fairly. And, let’s face it. I was a white semi-redneck who had grown up in a segregated community on the opposite side of the tracks from Alex. I learned a lot about life, about race relations and about being a better human being from Alex Williams.
During Black History Month, you won’t see Alex’s photo on CNN, ABC, Fox or CBS. You won’t see any articles about him in the USA Today or the Dallas Morning News. Alex is unknown in a large part of the country, but he was a giant in Corsicana. He bridged the gap between the Jim Crow era and integration. He was a living monument to race relations. Corsicana will never forget Alexander Williams, and neither will I.
Ron Morgan is a former Corsicana High School basketball coach and a contributor to the Corsicana Daily Sun.
