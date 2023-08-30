Finding Myself in a Small Town
The 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” includes a song entitled “My Favorite Things.” If you’ve ever watched the 1964 movie version of the musical, you probably recall Julie Andrews singing the song, ticking off items that could cause even the sourest of people to grin. I’ll bet neither the composers nor the star of the movie ever thought the song would inspire women’s parties in the 21st century.
I’ve been to one of these “favorite things” parties and even hosted a couple of them. The idea is that each person brings three identical gifts that cost no more than ten dollars each. As guests come in, they put their gifts in a designated area and write their name on three slips of paper, which are then put in a bowl. When it comes time to share the gifts, each person (after some fun social time) draws three names out of the bowl and distributes the gifts. After they’re opened, the person drawing tells why those are their favorite things. For instance, at my first party I made mini loaves of homemade bread and included a small jar of honey. Others have given pocket sized cookbooks or cute kitchen towels.
My friends and I had so much fun sharing the products we enjoy and why, but what about the intangibles? Today I want to take the idea a step further. Here are just a few of my favorite things:
Connecting with other creatives/entrepreneurs - Earlier this week I sat down with two new friends individually. Both of these women use their creativity in amazing ways in their own businesses. But during these coffee dates, they each brainstormed with me ways we could work together, ways our businesses could benefit each other. I get excited about partnering with other like-minded entrepreneurs on projects at our farm/venue.
Dogs - I love how present dogs are. They don’t look to the past or the future; instead, they live in the here and now. Their playful nature is another trait I admire, as well as their willingness to forgive easily. We could learn an awful lot about how to treat people by looking at the way dogs behave toward their humans.
Loose leaf tea - One of the high points of my day is brewing a pot of tea and enjoying it with my breakfast. I also sometimes sip a cup while working on my iPad in the afternoon. The ritual of spooning the tiny black leaves into the pot, steeping the tea and taking that first sip is something that brings me great joy.
There are so many other things in my life that make me smile - more than I can name - but these are just a few of my favorite things. How about you? What are some things that delight your heart?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
