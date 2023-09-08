The Warehouse Living Arts Center is currently running its production of C. S. Lewis’ children’s story, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe until Sunday, Sep. 10. Tickets are on sale at thewlac.com, or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday Sept. 9, and a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, Sept. 10.
Part of the WLAC Youth Company, the timeless fairy tale is brought to life here on the local stage courtesy of the theater’s Executive Director, John F. Kaiser III, directing the production, with assistance from Gary Janeway.
The story is familiar to those who grew up on the Chronicles of Narnia series: During World War II’s war-torn era, four children from London discover a hidden world inside the back of an old coat wardrobe. This strange world, filled with talking animals, Father Christmas, an evil witch, and Aslan, the benign but powerful lion, the children must fulfill a hidden prophecy and find their roles in the frozen kingdom.
The four Pevensie children: Peter (Carson Hoover), Susan (Hava Leite), Edmund (Christian Amundson), and Lucy (Aliza Williams) are perfectly cast for their roles. The bicker and come together as siblings do, and each child has a moment to shine with solo bits. The White Witch, played by long-standing WLAC alumni Jadyn Gillen brings a charming menace to the onstage action with her dramatic presence. The animal cast brings light-hearted humor and fun to the production from the shy and unwilling Mr. Tumnus (Even Perry) to the brave and ever loyal Mr. and Mrs. Beaver (Jonas Ramsey and Lauryl Freeze).
As far as special effects go, this production is one of the more impressive productions from the WLAC. Filled with video transitions, and colorful lighting and sound, the stage becomes a character in its own right. The most impressive piece of the production, however, is Aslan the Lion, a costume designed by local artist and Navarro College art professor, Laura Briseno. Briseno previously has work experience doing costuming with Cirque du Soleil, and that becomes apparent the first time Aslan walks out on stage. I uttered an unexpected “Wow” to myself due to the technical detail of Aslan, matched perfectly with a rich voice provided by Jarrett Stampes. The character is truly a showcase piece for this production.
With great acting, stage design, and costumes, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe will be a delight for theatre patrons who see it this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.