I love nature, I love a gorgeous sunset or sunrise, I love being near the water too. All of it just seems to soothe and calm me, mind, body and spirit.
There is way more evidence-based research on the connection between nature and both mental and physical health than I could even begin to discuss. So, I’m going to share a story about a man named Bill. Bill has been in law enforcement most of his adult life. He worked his way up to federal law enforcement and has worked many years along side the Office of Special Investigation which is the Air Force equivalent to NCIS (most people have seen the tv show). Basically, Bill was a civilian going to war along side our military, suffering all the same things military veterans come home with, like PTSD, and traumatic brain injury to name a few. The problem for him was that while his military counterparts have systems in place to address these issues, a civilian does not.
Bill has a wife and a house full of kids and society expected him to come home without any support or treatment for the traumas of war. We’ve all heard the stories of military veterans and their difficulties re-entering society after combat. Bill and his family had the same difficulties. However, Bill did something different.
Bill packed his whole family up and spent an entire month every year at the hunting lodge. He and his family experienced nature for the whole month. When Bill was finally able to get the treatment he deserved, his counselor told him that the month he and his family spent in nature was the only reason he was still married and his kids didn’t hate him.
That conversation with the counselor hit Bill and his wife hard. It made them want to start a nonprofit for others with any disability to be able to experience nature the way they did and benefit from the nurturing powers of the great outdoors. They did just that. Conservationistforpersonswithdisabilities.org is a 501c (3), and CPD OUTDOORS was born.
Last year RTSS Gun Range LLC hosted the very first fundraising event for CPD OUTDOORS. They will be doing it again this year. This year it is the CPD OUTDOORS First Responders 10-4 event. It’s a 3-gun competition and the funds raised will send a first responder and their family to the CPD OUTDOORS nearly 900-acre hunting lodge in Mississippi in November for a few days of therapeutic recreation in nature.
The First Responder 10-4 event was inspired by our community’s response to the accident that DPS Trooper Curtis Putz was involved in earlier this year. Putz’s situation is a reminder of how quickly and easily the life of a first responder can change. And it’s a reminder of how awesome our community is when there is a need.
For me, being a health coach, an occupational therapy assistant and having blue blood in my family, CPD OUTDOORS represents everything I believe in! Whether it’s sitting on the patio, hiking, fishing or hunting, nature has a way of healing the mind, body and spirit.
