I need a mission. No, not some covert trek across Moscow to rescue captured operatives. And not a trip to Mozambique, or Pittsburgh to share the message of Jesus. Though wonderful opportunities, I need a mission statement. In 50 days, I turn over the reins to the next Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana. Then what?
At six years old, I knew I wanted to help people. I dreamed of being a psychiatrist. I knew Hollywood’s depiction: a doctor hearing sad people’s problems and making them happy. Childhood friends praised my listening skills. I knew their secrets... and their pain. Medical school never panned out, but clinical social work was the next best thing.
I’ve been privileged to guide many people from the pit of depression and anxiety. The first meeting always starting with developing trust and instilling hope.
Darkness snuffs out hope and we flounder.
Floundering people need direction. I help them set a goal, which is basically a mission. Together, we decide the goal and measure progress. Most want to feel better, while others desire better relationships, jobs, or recovery from addictions.
We chart the course.
Over the last year, Compassion Corsicana has charted its course and clarified the mission. For IRS purposes, the organization’s focus is “relief of the poor, the distressed, or the underprivileged.” And this is clearly stated in the new mission statement created by the Board in an effort to clearly communicate the services offered and the organization’s foundation in Christianity. The new mission states:
Compassion Corsicana exists to be the hands and feet of Jesus to people in need by aiding with temporary relief, long term restoration, developmental growth, and ongoing encouragement.
In crafting this mission the Board prayerfully considered the needs of the community.
As I count down my final days 50 days at Compassion Corsicana, I enter this same process. I’m a therapist, writer, and stage director. If I jump into creativity, how will I responsibly finance my adventures? But if I launch into another good-paying director job with no time or energy to create, what has resigning changed? This dilemma is familiar with creatives: how do we simultaneously finance AND create?
My songwriting mentor, Vinx, assures me that my art will make room for me. “Do you. Embrace the corn(y),” he says.
Living as a creative is a risk. But never trying is a tragedy.
This last week got me a little closer. My life mission should incorporate Jesus, creativity, and healing. Each week, I’ll sort things out a little more.
I am excited for the next Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana. I pray they are passionate about the mission of Compassion Corsicana and the people of Navarro County.
And I look forward to what God has for my life as a creative. I’m on a mission and next week, I’ll explore community. Writing can be a lonely passion.
Pam Neal, LCSW is a writer, stage director and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She desires to inspire healing and transformation.
