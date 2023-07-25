From Staff Reports
Dear Corsicana Citizens:
Nearing the end of my first three months in office, I just wanted to share my thoughts so far.
I have spent my time learning the Mayor’s roles and responsibilities (still a long way to go), meeting with key city leaders and employees, attending meetings, speaking at luncheons and much more. I attended the new Pickle Ball Zone Grand Opening at Fullerton-Garitty Park, the dedication of the new Table Tennis Table at Community Park, attended some of the Juneteenth festivities at the new G.W. Jackson Legacy Park, and finally, attended the wonderful Freedom Festival Fireworks Show at IOOF Park. There are a lot of citizens and city leaders that make this all possible, just way too many to name.
After attending several of the most recent Economic Development Meetings, I can tell you that Corsicana and Navarro county are in a very good place at this time. Our economy is solid and growing. Most of the economic indicators are on track with Texas’ indicators, which are among the best in the nation. If you want to know what is happening here, this is a great monthly meeting to attend.
Living here now for over twenty years, my family and I have loved being a part of this community. This is a great place to live, work, raise a family or even retire. I will also tell you over the past twenty years, Corsicana has continued to make improvements in many areas and has great plans to continue to do so.
I am mostly an optimist, but I also know Corsicana and Navarro County have a lot of areas of concern as well, like most cities and counties do. I am open to listening to your ideas to help make this an even better place to live. Our city leaders welcome your thoughts and ideas as well.
Finally, I am most proud that we have so many wonderful citizens that give back every day! Again, way, way too many to name. My request of each and every citizen would be to donate your time to a great cause, volunteer at your church or a civic organization, donate money, food or clothing to those in need, or just do something positive to make a difference. If there are areas in our communities that you believe can be better, you can make a difference as much as anyone else. Everyone doing just a little would go such a long way to making Corsicana and Navarro County an even better place to live for generations to come.
Most of all, just be Positive! Positivity is contagious! There are so many reasons to love living here that far outweigh anything else.
I appreciate your support.
God Bless You,
Michael W. Fletcher,
Mayor City of Corsicana
