The current political hot potato that deals with finance and economics is the debt ceiling and the fight to raise it or not. I don’t want to delve into the politics of the issue because that can be a significant distraction, but this is a pretty basic financial concept that both sides seem to be trying to exploit for their own agenda. The debt ceiling itself is the maximum amount of money the U.S. Treasury can borrow – largely in the form of bonds – the Treasury doesn’t go to a bank and borrow like regular people do; they issue bonds that are sold to individuals, companies, local governments and foreign countries.
The debt ceiling was imposed by congress in 1917, mainly to allow congress to issue debt without going through the burdensome bureaucratic procedures to approve each new debt issuance. Over that long lifetime of the debt ceiling, you can gather that it would have had to be raised many times. In fact, since January of 1959 the debt ceiling has been raised 89 times. In the 106 years of the debt ceiling, the U.S. has always paid its bills and never defaulted on any of the debt it issued.
That is the main worry of hitting the debt ceiling, though. Legally once the debt ceiling is reached, the U.S. government can only spend what it takes in. Since we don’t have a balanced budget, the nation’s incoming revenue simply would not be able to cover the expenses. This would cause the government to not be able to make the interest payments on the bonds, as well as require them to limit spending on many other government items. Failing to meet those obligations and defaulting would be similar to the impact if you defaulted on your debt. Like your credit score in that situation would drop, so would the governments. Think of it like this: if you have a bad credit score (meaning that to a lender, there is more risk to loan money to you), it is likely that you will have to pay a higher rate on your loan. Greater risk translates into a higher rate. Likewise, if the government’s credit rating is lowered, it will have to pay more for the debt it issues in the future.
Our national debt has grown from around $2 trillion in 1981 to the current mark, over $31 trillion. The debt ceiling was raised by $2.5 trillion in December of 2021 to its current level of $31.4 trillion. An analogy is this, if you had a credit card with a limit of $100,000 and you maxed it out, but you couldn’t even pay the current interest due on the card. So you have an idea - you just decide to increase the limit and make the payment by charging it back to the card. Of course, you will increase it high enough to afford new great things as well – (because if you are going to increase the debt ceiling you might as well raise the roof! Right?). There is never any accountability in this system. It is just spend, max out, then increase the limit and repeat -seems a lot like the opposite of fiduciary responsibility.
The fight over the debt ceiling reminds me of the game of “chicken” I used to play with my friends. Two of us would get on bikes and had straight toward each other until one got scared and moved out of the way. It was a pretty foolish game to play then, and it’s frustrating to watch it continue to be played in Washington now. The good news is there always seems to be a last-minute move that avoids disaster just in the nick of time. We've got a few days until the drop-dead date so until then, like when I was watching my friends’ chicken matches, I’ve got my eyes covered and I’m praying for the best!
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
