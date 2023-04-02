My college economics professor often used the phrase “many a slip twixt the cup and the lip” when discussing governmental policy. He was referring to the fact that often times a policy looks good on the surface but has many unintended consequences. These “slips” sometimes surface right away but more often than not they take a while to manifest.
This phrase has been rumbling through my mind again lately when reading and assessing all that is going on in our economy. We are at the three year anniversary of the largest government economic intervention in United States history. If I can take you back to March 2020 from an economic standpoint, after the outbreak of Covid-19, much of the US economy had to shut down and unemployment filings went sky high. This scare to the economy, driven by the public policy surrounding the pandemic, put the economy on the edge of calamity. The response was a five trillion dollar infusion into the economy that included the paycheck protection plan and other stimulus programs to sustain those that had lost jobs and businesses that shut down. This plan worked as the economic recovery was faster than expected and in late 2020 while in a technical recession (two quarters of negative growth-Q1-Q2 2020) the economy looked to be back on solid footing.
So where was the “slip” twixt the cup and the lip? The biggest slip was inflation. Many saw it coming just not to the extent it has climbed. Economics 101 taught us if you increase the money supply by five trillion dollars you have considerably more dollars chasing fewer goods – this drives inflation. Concurrently the supply chain had significant problems that exacerbated the inflation issue by limiting supply and increasing demand. The supply chain problems gave policy makers more excuses to label the inflation as “transitory” and put off implementing any policy to stem the inflation tide. By Q1 2022, inflation was at a forty year high and the cost of most every day goods were 9% higher than in 2021. You certainly felt that at the grocery store if you bought a dozen eggs which saw their average price increase by over 49%. These inflation numbers finally ignited the Fed to increase the Federal Funds Rate (the overnight rate banks borrow from other banks, also the rate with which most prime rates are linked). The federal funds rate increased by a striking 4.75% over a span of nine hikes from March 2022 to March 2023. This was a massive attempt to bring interest rates back to a target level of 2%. Even with the intervention of the rate hikes the last inflation report indicated over 6% inflation – a long way from the 2% goal Chairman Powell has repeatedly stated he is hell-bent on achieving. Over the year the housing market along with several industries have slowed but consumer spending hasn’t declined the way it was expected. What will the response be now? Will there be continued rate hikes? Will there be a change in rate strategy? Will this push the economy into a recession?
As major league baseball is opening up this week, trying to predict the economy is like trying to prognosticate who will win the 2023 World Series. We can assess numerous data points to analyze what we think is going to happen but who knows when the next “breaking news” will cause a hit to the economy – kind of like your favorite player getting injured. The only thing certain in the economy is uncertainty. So next time you see significant economic policy being made by the experts saying it is going to make things better, ask yourself - what are they missing? In fixing one problem are they creating another? Remember all decisions have consequences.
Here’s hoping the experts can get it right and they won’t have any slips. Hope that they can navigating the economy back to a soft landing without crashing us into a recession. The chances of that happening are only slightly better than saying no umpires will miss a call this season! At any rate it’s baseball season so I’ll keep cheering for home runs in our economy and for my Atlanta Braves!
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
