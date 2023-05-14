One of my favorite follows on social media is the Batting Stance Guy! He is a guy that posts videos of himself imitating famous baseball players batting stances. I think I like it so much because I grew up playing baseball all summer in my backyard. My neighbor and I would play each other – one on one baseball! We would get the old all-star ballots and one day I would be the National League and he would be the American League, but the game was you had to imitate the stance and swing of the player. Old Joe Morgan with the elbow flap, Pete Rose with the bent over low crouch, Willie Stargell with the twirl of the bat. Every hitter had a fun and unique signature stance. Like the Batting Stance Guy, (though the results were not the same because we were just imitating the look) we were impostors!
I bring this up because the Federal Trade Commission came out recently with the fraud stats for 2022. In the financial industry the new way to commit robberies is through digital fraud! Last year the FTC received over 2.5 million reports of fraud with Impostor scams being by one of the most common way perpetrators enacted fraud. As a result of impostor scams, one in five people lost money, with a total reported loss of over $2.7 billion. The fraud affected young adults even more than it did older adults as 43% of people aged 20-29 reported a loss, although people aged 70-79 lost the most money with the average loss of over $1,700 per occurrence. Fraudsters use many methods to try to access other people’s money, but text, phone calls and email still remain the main ways that fraudsters reach their target. Through these channels the imposter tries to create a realistic scenario that tricks their target into clicking a link or opening a file that then gives them access to personal data. These impostors have become very good at making things seem very plausible and authentic. So, what can you do? Unfortunately, we must always approach email and text from unknown sources with skepticism. Often there are clues, misspelled words or email addresses that are off by one letter or by a symbol. If you get a message you think doesn’t seem right it probably isn’t. A good practice is to reach out and confirm via another contact channel. As always if something sounds too good to be true that’s probably the case. The last thing I would state is always be cautious what you share on social media, many of the scenarios created to look so real are because of the information easily accessible on social media.
As the pace of the world continues to speed up, the demand for faster payment processing grows. This has caused us to see ever increasing fraud around payment applications and other electronic payment channels. These imposters love to create a sense of urgency because it encourages us to do things fast and without all the correct authentications. Like with most things, rushing can cause problems – it reminds me of a quote I had coaches tell me in regard to fielding a baseball “Be Quick, but Don’t Hurry!”
As important as it is to grow our money, it is just as important to protect it from fraudulent characters! Protecting your data and your identity is something you need to be diligent about! So, let’s follow the safeguards even if it takes a bit longer. This will limit our exposure to the impostors and we will quit providing them with ammunition… except for batting stance guy, I’m hoping to see more crazy batting stances to give him more material. Where is Julio Franco when you need him?
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
