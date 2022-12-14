I remember praying for our troops who participated in the air and ground campaigns which successfully ejected Iraqi forces from Kuwait in early 1991. Those prayers became more urgent when an American pilot was reported downed on CNN. Scott Speicher, who piloted an F/A-18 was reported as Missing in Action after the first night of the Gulf War on January 17, 1991.
In the fog of war Speicher’s fate was unknown.
Was the Naval aviator killed or captured by Iraqi forces?
Speicher’s status of Missing in Action would later be modified to Killed in Action, body not recovered, only to be investigated further and changed again. Speicher was promoted to the rank of U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. in absentia, even as his family, friends and widow remained in limbo.
In 2003, hope and interest was reignited regarding the airman’s fate. Rumors swirled that his initials may have been discovered in an Iraqi prison cell.
Speicher remained unaccounted for until 2009 when his remains were discovered buried in the Iraqi desert. He was later identified by his DNA and returned home to his family in Florida.
Thankfully, Speicher is no longer one of the estimated eighty-thousand Americans still missing, from World War II – present day. His repatriation to the United States after 18 years shows the necessity and benefit of agencies like the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The DPAA works tirelessly to assist loved ones gain closure as well as helping the military fulfill its ethos of never leaving anyone behind. Simply put, their mission is to eventually make the agency unnecessary because all of our troops have been accounted for.
Americans have an intrinsic desire to see all of our citizens returned to our shores. That includes WNBA Basketball player Brittany Griner. However, following her release from a Russian prison camp last week, many openly wondered if the cost to secure her release was too high.
Griner who had been detained since February, was exchanged for a convicted international arms dealer who had his 25-year prison sentence commuted by President Biden.
From my perspective, I believe the administration did a poor job playing their hand. Furthermore, they didn’t do enough to convince many Americans that this was a fair deal. While many realize that it’s a good thing that she’s home, the fact remains that America exchanged someone who armed cold-blooded killers and conspired to kill Americans for a person who pleaded guilty to bringing CBD oil into another country.
Some lamented that Griner didn’t deserve to be released because she has knelt for the National Anthem.
Although considering one’s politics as a condition of release might be satisfying in the moment, who a person votes for is superfluous when judging right and wrong. As an American Griner’s right to freely address her government is protected by the Constitution, just as it is for all of us.
I genuinely wish Brittney Griner the best and many years to enjoy her life the way that she sees fit. Those opportunities have been paid for by others, many of whom are still waiting for their chance to come home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.