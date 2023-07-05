By Mark Archibald
The Fourth of July is not only a day of celebration it’s a reminder of the tremendous responsibility shouldered by every American. It may seem like a forgone conclusion now, but the outcome of the American Revolution remained in doubt for most of the war. Any objective military observer, would’ve picked the trained soldiers and world class Navy to thwart a bunch of rag-tag fighters who were annoyed by taxes.
Through attrition and diplomatic work, not to mention financial issues and lack of morale back in England – American Patriots defeated the British Empire.
The long and arduous task of winning the war was just the beginning. Our founders came together and decided how this new nation was to be governed. They argued, cajoled and labored, to provide the framework of a republic, if we could keep it. Even as they worked, the odds of our great experiment lasting weren’t great.
Given the hurdles we’ve overcome in our first 247 years, Americans deserve to celebrate. Independence Day lends itself to friends’ hot dogs, hamburgers, parties, pools and yes, firework displays.
I am here to encourage all of it.
Although, if I may make a request on behalf of those who are not fans of the boom which accompanies the red white and blue, could that type of exuberance be confined to a few hours, rather than multiple days? The percussion hurts the ears of our four-legged friends as well as fellow humans, for a number of reasons.
Because our freedom is so important yet fragile, it’s imperative that we continue the work of preserving and protecting the rights of every citizen. Every generation must remain vigilant against the possibility that our rights are usurped.
Few things irritate me more than individuals choosing the rights they defend while attempting to limit others. Equally as frustrating are armchair constitutionalists, who wrongfully claim free speech protection after a professional outburst, without recognizing the irony.
Ours is a nation which prides itself on being built by rugged individualists, but Americans are better when working together. For all of its imperfections, the United States is the greatest country on earth. America has done more than any other civilization to assist the down trodden and have removed the shackles of oppression for millions around the world, as well as here at home.
As citizens of the United States, we are lucky, and free to express ourselves with few limitations. We can gather and address our government, and practice our faith, or not, in any manner we see fit. A free press is able to hold government officials accountable.
For all of our troubles, America is still standing, more than two centuries later. However, that doesn’t mean we should rest on our accomplishments. Instead, we should endeavor to address issues which have haunted us since those early days in Philadelphia. Current and future Americans seem ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities which inevitably lay ahead. Yesterday was a day for celebration because we have exhibited resilience and flexibility for 247 years. Hopefully with continued work and a bit of luck, we will have many more birthdays to celebrate.
