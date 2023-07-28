By: Mark Archibald
A single man can exist in a house, but I was under no illusion no matter the stuff which surrounded me, where I lived wasn’t a home. I became fairly content with a minimal existence. I resisted change; I didn’t see a need for many comforts and when I did relent, I waited for my birthday and Christmas to enjoy. Although I had the means, more often than not, I waited to buy something more important, more deserving, or more urgent than what would have theoretically added enjoyment to my life.
The phrase ‘more deserving’ is interesting. Of course, it means of higher priority, but through the years the notion that I was somehow less deserving burrowed it’s way into my subconscious. It may not have been intentional or even noticeable at the time, but the cumulative effect of not enjoying everyday things like going for a drink or getting autonomy to make simple decisions including the ability to access one’s own mailbox is so very important.
Though every disability is different and not always visible, one out of every six Americans will spend at least some of their life in a wheelchair. Curb cuts and properly made ramps along with other accommodations, will help everyone. And although there is an expense, there are long term benefits to citizens and municipalities.
Don’t misunderstand, I appreciate those who have given me lifts to places for work or pleasure, but because I don’t drive, I remain concerned about being a burden. I never want to ask for too much or too often.
The same can be said about relationships. The stigma surrounding inter-abled relationships is real, and so prevalent that several You Tube channels have been created in order to dispel myths that disabled members of society compel others to forgo their hopes and dreams, in lieu of care for the disabled partner.
I’m old enough that my dating experiences began before social media became widespread, but even before YouTube or Facebook, I didn’t have much fun dating. Although dating is often not fun for many people, beyond the normal issues with relationships, disabled people often face additional hurdles. I spent much of my time waiting for the proverbial ‘other shoe to drop.’ Sometimes my dates would fixate on my disability to such a degree that I was no longer interested, others would openly share that dating someone with a disability was on their “bucket list.”
It can all become chatter which can play over and over in a silent destructive loop. Sometimes it takes therapy and years of trial and error to find the right person. Even then reassurance is sometimes required, often times at a raised volume in order for the message to permeate my thick skull.
Needless to say, life isn’t always a straight line but I am happy that much of that chatter has been replaced by the echoes of music and multiple voices in the house. Although if I am honest to my ear some of the kid’s favorite music sounds like chatter too.
