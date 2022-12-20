I understand that Santa and his elves are extremely busy this time of year, double checking their lists and making last minute toys, but this Christmas I was hoping Chris Kringle could deliver any of the things I’d like, even if they don’t fit under a tree.
I’d like to have one week of political pundits not catastrophizing the debt ceiling. Republican and Democratic legislators have both abused our tax dollars and will again. The sooner partisans realize that neither group prioritizes sound budgets, the better we will be.
Politicians of every stripe can actually solve the issue, but it’s likely they will agree to an eleventh-hour short-term fix. A string of Continuing Resolutions only ensures the same debate is likely to happen again in three or six months. The issue will be a talking point in the Republican Primary, but neither party has shown the will to consistently cut domestic digressionary spending. Candidates who discuss those plans are often vilified as draconian, likely to become forgotten footnotes on a Wikipedia page.
I also have popcorn on my list, you know the fancy kind. I’ll need something to munch on while watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy attempt to cobble together the votes needed to become Speaker of the House. Third in line for the presidency, the powerful post is generally considered the most thankless job in Washington DC.
The California Republican’s struggle to herd his caucus will extend far beyond the holiday season. McCarthy might be the favored candidate of Donald Trump, but he’s likely to find that negotiations allowing his speakership are regarded as more of a deal with the devil, than the art of the deal.
I predict only a small chance that McCarthy will still holding the gavel by January 2024.
In all seriousness this holiday season, I just want peace.
During the last election Democrats were able to connect with voters and articulate their message that rights, freedoms and social norms were being eroded. The tactic worked, but with the election over, the need for governing has begun.
Talking over issues in government or at the dinner table, accepting gray areas, and finding consensus is what makes our republic work. Too often we expect our representatives to stubbornly hold the line and punish or cancel those who disagree. I’m convinced that division doesn’t illustrate the best of our country, nor is it the way to conduct ourselves during this, or any other season.
So many Americans are divided and unwilling to discuss or debate issues with others who hold opposing views. The lack of trust we have in each other has damaged our nation. Ronald Reagan worked for his entire presidency to bring down the Soviet Union, though I’m uncertain the Great Communicator could be heard over today’s call for ideological purity.
This holiday season, thank you to our health care workers, police fire and EMS personnel who work on holidays as well as those military heroes on deployment away from their loved ones. It’s their sacrifice which allows the rest of us to spend time with our family making memories.
