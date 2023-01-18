Although January has the same number of days as several other months, the beginning of a new year is often just as repetitive as the last. Forget the dog days of summer, January is boring and truly seems to drag on without end.
Sure, the NFL playoffs begin but the college football followed up two amazing contests on New Year’s Eve, with the Georgia Bulldogs winning a comparative dud of a championship game. I’ll have to wait several months for the 2023 college football season to begin.
Even some television shows are on a mid-season break. Baseball usually takes my mind off the mid-winter doldrums, but pitchers and catchers don’t report to their spring training facilities for a month.
Aside from catching a midweek game of college basketball, January is boring, these are the true dog days of the year.
Revelations pertaining to the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s garage and think tank office, temporarily stoked my fire. The political back and forth has already begun. Critics argue the latest discovery absolves former President Trump.
To be clear, both claims of keeping classified documents unprotected need to be investigated. Though it’s unlikely the outcome of either probe will be Earth-shattering. I believe the majority of the public resents those who view politics through a zero-sum lens. However, the most fervent activists still salivate at the chance to gain an advantage over the other party.
Congress plays as important and necessary role in governmental oversight, but perpetual overly partisan investigations, lessen the chance that those with genuine concerns will find bipartisan agreement on issues that concern the public.
It’s become old hat for politicians to say that a governmental body can walk and chew gum at the same time, however given the state of our debt and inability to safeguard essential programs, I’m not confident. Encouraged by activists, some forsake their roles as public servants choosing instead to bicker and snipe.
Too often Congressional hearings are about fundraising, theatrics and reelection. Few politicians seem genuinely interested in the result. Some who engage in Washington’s partisan gamesmanship benefit by raising their profiles and decrease the chances of drawing the most dangerous type of election contest, a primary challenge.
While I’m hopeful that things will be handled better in Austin, I fear that many of the items touted as good news by those in the legislature will be fraught with unintended consequences. No matter the intent, counties and municipalities will likely be forced to absorb their mandates. Worse, any problems with the legislation won’t be realized until long after payment is due.
I concur with former Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’ Neill who famously said that all politics are local. Representative democracy is designed to be responsive to citizens and act slowly. At times the process can seem tedious. But our founders didn’t intend to be flashy. They hoped that we would talk, argue disagree and even bicker. Throughout its history, America has survived its share of dog days but as always, the future has promise.
