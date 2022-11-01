I’ve never been overly sensitive regarding how people refer to my disability. I find most politically correct labels are ripe with condescension. I prefer familiarity, context and results to dictate how I’m referenced.
I’ve never considered myself an advocate for the disabled, however, I feel a responsibility to perform at a higher level in the workforce because I have Cerebral Palsy. Those with disabilities face different challenges and often feel additional pressure to meet their bosses’ expectations.
Newspaper deadlines don’t intimidate me, because I’ve stuffed hundreds of pieces of mail during my time in politics. Although, dexterity issues make neatly folding paper and stuffing envelopes difficult, the job needed to be done — on time.
Imagine working for a man nearly a decade ago, who became a best friend. Sacrificing weekends and sleep was the norm so that he might have the opportunity to represent thousands in order to make their struggles a bit easier.
Now; that’s pressure, which I’d accept again if he asked.
Winning a political campaign requires grit and determination. It takes a great deal more than a casual political observer might realize to make 100 more phone calls, stuff 50 more envelopes or knock on 20 more doors in a day with a singular goal in mind.
Even then, there are no guarantees.
Politics was described by Rush Limbaugh as show business for the ugly. Admittedly, I’m not the best looking, but hearing from an old timer that I couldn’t be elected Vice Chair of the Rock Island County Republicans, because I wouldn’t look good on camera, needed no further explanation.
There is a history of disabled individuals serving in government, although the subject has rarely been in the open. President Woodrow Wilson’s wife ran the country for nearly a year and a half, after he suffered a stroke in 1919. Only the First Lady and the President’s closest advisors knew the extent of his condition.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also hid the extent of his polio. He didn’t want the American public to see the President in a wheelchair. Roosevelt believed the leader of the United States needed to display strength while the country was fighting a war.
The issue of health and disability has appeared on the campaign trail again, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered after winning the Democratic primary. His recent debate performance left many, including Democrats, wondering if he can do the job. However, incessant questions and whispers about a candidate’s disability can backfire.
In 2004 a Northwestern Illinois Republican openly questioned Congressman Lane Evans’s ability to serve after his 1995 diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. The backlash against her was swift and merciless.
Although some questioned why, I joined the Zinga campaign because I believed in her vision and policies.
I wonder sometimes if the world is more accepting of those with handicaps today or if secrecy is still a necessity. All I can hope is that more Pennsylvania voters base their decision on ability and vision rather than disability. That’s the only way future disabled candidates will have an equal opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.