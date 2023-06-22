By Mark Archibald
I’ll say one thing for Donald Trump, the man does not show fear, at least not publicly. He met with supporters at a Cuban deli in southern Florida, following his second indictment in as many months, and basked in their adulation. For a short time, it must have been nice to escape the weight of the day’s events.
Every politician who handles classified documents should be investigated and charged if any crimes are alleged. Those who are proven guilty of breaking our laws should be dealt with in the prescribed manner, period. This is exactly what then candidate Trump supported when crowds at his rallies boisterously chanted “Lock her up” in reference to then Secretary of State Clinton’s email server. Donald Trump has seeded the moral high ground yet again.
Any other Republican candidate would be better suited to amplify a strong, conservative, positive economic message while providing a stark contrast to President Joe Biden. Donald Trump is a walking distraction who encourages more people to vote against him than for him.
According to an NPR PBS/Marrist Poll conducted between June 12 and June 14, 56 percent of those surveyed indicated that Donald Trump should leave the 2024 race. Trump’s problem is not convincing the Republican primary voter, but prevailing in a contentious 2024 General Election.
I have consistently found Trump to be overbearing and unfit for public office. Just as with previous Chief Executives, its deputies, and unappointed government workers, who push an agenda over the finish line, not a President.
I’ve noted when I did agree with President Trump and have mentioned his successes although they’ve often appeared to be haphazard or accidental. I believe he missed foreign and domestic policy opportunities and routinely allowed his priorities to be overshadowed by his own childish antics.
At his core, Donald Trump is a New York businessman who is known to have swindled associates in order to achieve a deal that is personally favorable. With the exception of advancing himself, his family or his bottom line, I don’t believe he has any true convictions.
Furthermore, I believe he liked the trappings of the Oval Office far more than he relished working for the American people.
Now he faces several federal charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of National Defense Information. In addition, he’s alleged to have attempted to conspire to obstruct justice, withhold documents or records pertaining to an investigation and making false statements to a Grand Jury and the FBI. Trump must hope that his days in court go smoothly and that he is acquitted of these crimes.
Politically, his future lays with the Republican base who has become accustomed to disregarding facts since he came on the scene. Sadly, a large percentage will again happily look the other way.
In truth, I’m no longer exacerbated by Trump. I am, however, angry because the Republican Party which once stood for morals, justice, and the rule of law has allowed itself to be defined by hubris and those willing to shift the blame because there’s no longer a leader at the head of the organization.
