There isn’t anything as amazing as watching a newborn discover their surroundings. At seven weeks, while his parents caught up on household chores and sleep, I watched as my best friend’s son moved his arms and legs while looking around. I know he was probably thinking about his next meal or diaper change but as I talked to him and happily wiped the drool from his lips, I wondered what amazing things he might see and where he will go during his lifetime.
His father has traveled to India several times and is able to find his peace while surrounded by more than 1.3 billion souls or on a stage during an improv show.
His mother’s parents emigrated to Chicago when she was a child, later she considered moving to the suburbs a big adjustment. They met, and after going for coffee, the rest was history. Together, they make a perfect match.
They bestowed the title of “Uncle” upon me, a term of respect in the Indian culture, which I hold in the highest regard. Their little one is already my buddy; I’m sure he’ll take risks, succeed and fail at times too, but he’ll never lack for support.
Even though I am an only child, I was lucky enough to grow up with friends who I consider sisters and brothers. One of these sisters now has three kids of her own. I’ve cherished moments with them throughout the years.
During a recent family dinner, I realized that the young one’s I’d watched grow up weren’t so young anymore. The oldest is driving and already an emergency manager at the restaurant where she works. She has a great head on her shoulders, and will do tremendously as she moves forward.
The middle boy is just entering high school. Like most his age he is trying to figure out how to be his own man in a world which isn’t quite ready for him yet, and that’s okay. Between hugs, I advised that he remember to follow his own standard for which he could be proud. I am confident he will.
The youngest, is a sweet chatter box who looks up to her older siblings, parents, and grandparents. In my estimation, that’s a great place to start.
This trip wasn’t all smiles however, near the end I said goodbye to a true friend for the final time.
Wayne Hill Sr. was a rough around the edges Marine, who was caring, funny and smart, though he never took himself too seriously. As a police officer he was fair, and always faithful to his oath after separating from the military. A regular caller to a political talk show, I recognized his voice upon our initial meeting. For over a decade we stood shoulder to shoulder as Patriot Guard Riders at Honor Flight Flag Lines, and final Honor Missions, now, PGR members stood for him.
As I flew back to Texas, I realized that in two weeks I’d observed life come full circle, and also that I need another vacation.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
