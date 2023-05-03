Saturday, May 6, is Election Day for city and school positions in Texas. I encourage every registered voter to exercise their right.
At some point the frequency of this request must sound like white noise, but voting is important enough to risk alienation from repetition. Candidates have taken time to meet and talk with scores of people, prepare for candidate forums, and perform other activities that are required when seeking elected office. The least that citizens can do is vote for who we want to represent us at the local level.
News reporters also worked to bring information to potential voters. It’s undisputed that policy at the local level has the most immediate impact on the lives of individuals within their community.
It’s up to us to go vote.
Put down the paper and cast your ballot. Polls will be open on Tuesday then Saturday from 7am.-7pm. on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.
I had the pleasure of attending several events this campaign season, including candidate forums in Athens, and Corsicana. I also co-moderated a similar event in Rice, with the Daily Sun’s Editor, Michael Kormos. The evening highlighted the issues and individuals seeking to lead the Navarro County community.
Closer to home the Daily Sun interviewed Corsicana’s three mayoral candidates. Our staff also published responses to questions in the paper’s April 22, print edition. Their answers are available on our website.
After further study of their positions and reflection, I cast my ballot last week.
Local papers cover candidate events because what candidates and their supporters say is informative and potentially newsworthy. Journalists have a responsibility to question those serving in or seeking elected positions. I hope that whoever wins on Saturday recognizes that as journalists we are not the enemy, our duty is to disseminate information to the public without bias.
I do not publicly endorse candidates. As a one-time candidate for Rock Island County Board, I was happy to have earned my local paper’s endorsement. In retrospect, I’d have rather had a few hundred more votes instead. In all seriousness, this job requires trust, something which is difficult to maintain without objectivity.
Each of the candidates for Corsicana Mayor have merits and skills they’ll bring to the office if elected. It’s up to the voter to decide how they weigh those individual strengths and weaknesses. While discussions about policy, priorities and their visions are important, considering the intangibles they’ll use to govern such as their demeanor and how they might handle adversity, are also worth pondering when entering a voting booth.
Local officials do important work without the fanfare of their state and federal counterparts. However, a relatively small percentage of people are likely to vote in elections which will shape the future of Corsicana and Navarro County.
The time for candidate persuasion and talking is at an end. The time is now yours, use it wisely and Go Vote!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.