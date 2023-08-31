I hope Republican candidates quickly learn important lessons then move on from last week. Six took part in the first Republican debate of 2024. Unfortunately, the majority of those on the debate stage Wednesday, showed more interest in bickering with each other than landing a punch against the race’s frontrunner.
Iconic sportscaster Howard Cosell was well known for controversial statements and his boxing commentary. A 1970’s Tv Guide Poll found that Cosell was considered the most despised sports broadcaster of the era. The same poll named him the most beloved.
I don’t know if Donald Trump and Cosell knew each other, but I can’t help but see similarities in the two men. They are polarizing figures who connect at a visceral level with the public.
The segment of the Republican Party that I still recognize, believes victory in 2024 will depend on the economy being at the forefront of the campaign. There is room for everyone in politics but excess baggage and competing narratives makes any single point, less potent.
For their part, many Democrats are also dissatisfied with President Joe Biden. Whatever their concerns, Republican chaos allows him to survive another day without his record receiving intense scrutiny.
The majority of those who took part in the debate seemed to be auditioning for cabinet positions. However, former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, came out swinging. She was a strong voice of reason who showed Republicans can also be compassionate. Her current position in the polls, is as much a function of the modern Republican electorate, as it is a reflection of her performance on the stump. Her approach could make her one of the more palatable Republicans in a General Election.
Governor Ron DeSantis looked pained in certain moments of the debate. For all of his bluster, he seems uncomfortable with confrontation that he can’t control. He’s reminiscent of a kid on picture day who had to be reminded to smile.
He is currently in second place, but I’m unsure he’ll be able to sustain his success. It’s difficult to overcome perceived weaknesses in the midst of an ongoing campaign.
If DeSantis is unable to continue making strong impressions, he risks becoming an after-thought when he faces Trump. Florida’s Chief Executive, portrayed himself as Trump without the baggage, but that prospect becomes less appealing if a large percentage of Republicans don’t care about carrying the weight.
I knew comparatively little about Vivek Ramaswamy, prior to Wednesday, although, given the recent track record of presidential candidates, I’m hesitant to consider anyone a sideshow. Ramaswamy is the latest to imitate Trump, but he risks crossing the line between flattery and pandering. It’s harder to portray oneself as the 2024 version of Donald Trump, if the genuine article is in the race.
Trump’s reputation as a fighter has sustained him in business, and as a politician. He drives both Republicans and Democrats to the polls. The controversy and distraction will likely reelect President Biden. In order to beat the reigning champion, other Republicans must land haymakers and knock him out.
