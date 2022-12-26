Following the House Select Committee’s hearings regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the United States Capitol, Committee members voted unanimously to refer four counts involving former President Trump’s potential criminal behavior to the United States Department of Justice.
The charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding, Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to make a false statement and a charge of Incite Assist or Aid and Comfort an Insurrection.
These charges are only a few of Trump’s myriad of issues but they won’t be the reason for his undoing.
I won’t make predictions regarding the legal outcome but the man who consistently bragged, “We would get tired of winning,” seems to be on a prolonged professional losing streak.
Beyond his most recent potential legal peril, consistently negative news seems to be surrounding him. Although he was the first to announce his candidacy for the 2024, Republican presidential nomination, his latest campaign seems to be struck in neutral.
He built his image as an unshakeable man who always champions a fight but so far, he’s the one taking the punches.
When the former President burst on the political scene in 2015, I was among those who dismissed him as a white board, willing to reflect all of the grievances voiced by supporters who felt taken for granted by the political class. Trump routinely capitalized on his reputation by smashing political and personal norms.
In a statement issued last week, Trump encouraged all people who love freedom to rally around him, saying “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.” The problem is that 2024 is likely to be a fundamentally different election.
Donald Trump is a lot of things including a showman, but the ability to reinvent himself is not one of his best attributes.
In 2015, Trump was as much a novelty who would level the playing field as he was a serious person willing to advance the GOP or its ideas. To the surprise of many, he successfully convinced enough Republicans to gravitate to the unknown quantity in a field of also-rans and retreads.
This isn’t to discount the legions of his loyal supporters who’ll still be humored by his act. However, those numbers are falling. For many Republicans, winning is the priority moving forward. The tactics that excited the crowds a few years ago aren’t having the same effect.
As a member of the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame, Trump is familiar with this phenomenon known in the industry, as “high spotting.”
This is necessary when the wrestlers regular work has gotten predictable leaving the crowd unimpressed. Eventually, the entertainer must do something different or be more outrageous to earn the same reaction from consumers as before.
On one hand I’m encouraged that Trump appears to be losing steam, but campaigns should be about issues, highlighting differences and articulating a vision. I look forward to someone challenging Trump. They should talk about issues, be positive about the future and challenge his assertions. It’s time someone puts him on the spot.
