Last week, I completed another trip around the sun and turned 45. To celebrate the occasion, I purchased three pairs of blue jeans and a state-of-the-art DVD set. Now, half way through my fourth decade, there is some question as to whether I will ease into the role of neighborhood curmudgeon, or rush into a midlife crisis.
The truth is I’ve always been an old soul, who lacks the necessary patience to become proficient in the newest technologies or the energy to rush into anything.
In actuality, this birthday is an opportunity to start fresh. I’ve recently become reacquainted with a wonderfully intelligent and funny woman whom I’d met years ago. Even as I resisted, she has infused hope and genuine laughter into my life.
Both she and her daughter have visited Corsicana and plan to move here at the end of the summer. During their visits we’ve enjoyed exploring parts of our community including the public library, the city’s spray parks, the animal shelter, downtown, and of course, the kid’s personal favorite, the Corsicana Creamery, inside the iconic Corsicana Opry building.
I’m sure there will be more outings and questions along with shopping for school supplies, all while getting acclimated to the Texas climate. I’m beginning to realize that convincing people to move to Texas in the heat of summer requires more salesmanship than political campaigning.
Both my girlfriend and her daughter have commented on the beauty in Corsicana and Navarro County, but familiarity sometimes obscures treasures which are in plain sight. I’ve always heard that a partner makes life richer. Together, they’ve encouraged me to stop and smell the roses, and have a picnic by the lake.
I’ve always focused on local, state and federal politics, but my passion often superseded my personal life. Although more accustomed to listening to political rumblings than helping with homework, I’m looking forward to the challenge.
Politics remains important and will continue to be a large part of who I am. As you might imagine, the woman who I fell in love with, also has a keen interest in good government. While I always study the Corsicana and Navarro County budgets, the past weeks have provided a more complete picture of what our community offers, and frankly what it needs.
Tax dollars aren’t just numbers on a page, or line items that can be cut without due consideration from our elected officials and input from the public. These are always hard choices; the cost of essential services is balanced with the need for amenities which improve the quality of life in any community.
I remain a fiscal conservative, who believes in paying for what is necessary before what is desired. However, everyone needs different things to be happy in a community.
Sometimes that means a day at the lake, perusing a museum, appreciating art, getting an ice cream cone or sitting at home on the couch with a dog who, like me, will find a family when the time is right.
