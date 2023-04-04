Many people, including myself, fail to fully appreciate life’s important moments as they happen. Too often, humans spend their time wishing and wanting things to change. Fewer have the patience to wait for the reward. After growing up in the farm implement capital of the world, I’m comfortable where the weather and precipitation levels are as common as the commodity report on the midday news.
In the meantime, farmers care for their family’s fix equipment, prepare the best they can, then pray.
Those who spend their lives in a partnership with Mother Nature, understand the agony and exhilaration associated with looking toward the sky. But the fates aren’t always kind. God bless those who feed the world and only ask for is the opportunity for their children to do the same in return.
I’m among those who openly complain during the cold damp months of winter. I want to rip the days off of the calendar as quickly as possible.
March Madness is a reminder that there is magic in every season.
By any measure, this year’s men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments have been unconventional. The upsets alone have left many so called “basketball experts” scratching their heads, while fans of underdog teams were breathless with excitement. As buzzers echoed throughout dozens of arenas, the cheering from excited fan bases was briefly rivaled by the sound of thousands of shattering brackets.
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, weren’t the only team that celebrated an improbable victory during this year’s tournaments. Lead by the AP Women’s Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the previously unbeaten, and 2022 National Champion, South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 to reach the Final Four.
South Carolina took the floor sporting a 42-game winning streak lead by their coach a former WNBA player, Gold Medal winning Olympian and Head Coach of USA Basketball, Dawn Staley, as well as the reigning Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston.
It was a physical game with both teams grinding out every possession, but the Hawks weren’t satisfied with their first Final Four in 30 years. They wanted a national championship, as well.
Caitlin Clark was quite simply the most exciting college basketball player in any division this year. She had 30 points, in the championship game on her way to becoming the highest scoring player in women’s NCAA tournament history.
However, not all fairy tales end happily. The Hawks came up short in Sunday’s Championship game against the LSU Lady Tigers. The result is not what Hawkeye fans wanted, but they’ll take it in stride, willing to wait and pray until next season when the team is ready to grow together lead by Junior sharp shooter.
After the sting of this defeat wears off, Clark, her teammates and coaches will have time to reflect on their individual and team achievements this season. Furthermore, millions of people were captivated by what Clark can do with a basketball in her hands. That’s millions of opportunities to promote the game and encourage the next generation of great basketball players. The next few years will be special in women’s basketball and that’s because of a homegrown phenom Caitlin Clark.
