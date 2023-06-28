By Mark Archibald
Water is necessary for life; it possesses the power to cut through rock and buckle steel. Over time its drips alter landscapes or quickly envelop everything in its path. Wind is capable of tearing the roofs off of buildings and toppling giant trees. Hot and cold temperatures show little mercy to those who fail to prepare for unpredictable conditions.
During recent storms, I was drawn to the front porch to marvel at nature’s powerful display. Once the power went out, I napped, enjoying the ambiance of the evening. The hardest part of the loss of electricity is the lack of sound that accompanies our modern world.
Eventually, the lights came back on, making trips to the kitchen and restroom less of an adventure.
In the light of day, the storm damage in our community was visible. Thanks to those who worked as quickly as possible to remove fallen trees from roadways and return electricity and internet service to those effected.
Pictures of neighbors helping to clear the damage was heartwarming, and what I’ve come to expect from our community.
I was born a generation before many technological conveniences became common, but even though I was disconnected, from WIFI and the internet, habit caused me to pick up my phone several times.
I had been checking on the fate of the Titan submersible. Others told me that there was still hope for rescue, but I had my doubts. Deep under North Atlantic waters there is little room for error. News that the vessel had experienced a catastrophic implosion on its initial descent was sad, but not at all surprising. Five people will never again see their loved ones. However, they understood the risks, and still dove because they accepted that life offers no guarantees.
Still, the vitriol shown by some towards those who perished is unnerving. It appears the negative attitudes stem from those who died having money. Exploration and discovery on land, sea, or in the air remains inherently risky, regardless of modern technology. Exploration was often staked by governments for economic or security reasons. Today’s explorers are driven individuals who are business enterprisers who are familiar with taking risks.
I’m content when fans rotate, the microwave is able to heat up dinner and when flipping a switch is all that’s necessary to light up a room. I’d like to believe that I won’t again take these things for granted, but it’s easy to become accustomed to technology and numbed to those on the internet sharing memes mocking this sad event.
I hope those who have the desire, continue to reach for the ends of our atmosphere or to the depths of the seas seeking the unknown. They shouldn’t concern themselves with being mocked or having their contributions minimized because they understand life is about taking risks and having experiences before the light is extinguished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.