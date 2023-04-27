United States Army Veteran, Ken Strand once told me, “Vietnam was a beautiful country, it’s too bad that we had to blow the hell out of it.”
Although many details from that interview have faded, his remembrances of the vibrant colors and smells of South East Asia, were both poignant and authentic. The family friend appeared wistful as he spoke to me over 20 years ago about those he fought alongside.
That interview for a research paper was the highlight of the semester, trumping any dry history book. I believe that listening and capturing living history, is crucial to learning its lessons.
I’ve listened as a humble man described the Sands of Iwo Jima and as another who landed at Normandy, pleaded for help getting his medication a bit less expensively. Assisting that soldier maintain his dignity in his final years was the highlight of my time as Veterans Affairs Coordinator, for an Illinois State Representative.
It has been my honor to talk with many veterans since that first college class, at Honor Flight welcome homes, events, at the store, or for the newspaper.
Each occurrence has been unique, leaving me with a sense of pride and wonder. Following every conversation, I’m overcome with a feeling of gratefulness. It’s a privilege to earn the trust of men and women who stood on battlefields, braved the seas or the skies where life and death was decided in an instant.
I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to meet several Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Hershel “Woody” Williams, Will Swenson, and Salvatore Giunta, whom I heard speak before being issued a reporter’s notebook.
Those who wear the Congressional Medal of Honor, do so because they performed acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty. In my limited experience, I’ve found that recipients also wear it to bring recognition to their comrades and others who honorably served our country.
Last weekend’s Texas Veterans Parade continued the mission of recognizing and honoring those who served our country. Navy Seal and NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.
Cassidy also spoke at the Medal of Honor Dinner, hosted Friday by the Collin Club. He shared anecdotes about his journey to the Navy Seals, his service, and later his missions to space. His remarks were inspiring, the pictures of space were also breathtaking.
Cassidy discussed getting ready for liftoff and the feeling of anticipation he felt while strapped into a tight space. It struck me that I’d heard many similar stories from a B-29 crewman who would slither and cram himself into the tail gunner’s position while fighting in the South Pacific.
That veteran talked about the Japanese Rising Sun decals on his footlocker. Those decals signified that some young men eventually had the opportunity to become grandfathers while others did not. I’m grateful that my grandfather was lucky enough to come back to Illinois and share his living history with me, in his workshop and Illinois river banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.