Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 34.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. &&