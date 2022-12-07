Today’s publication of “On the Mark” is again at odds with a pivotal election in Georgia which has become focal point of the sports and political world. The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC Championship and head into the 2022 playoff as the odds-on favorite to win their second national championship in as many years. At least Georgia fans who have survived several recent contentious elections and excruciating runoffs may find common ground over football, if not politics.
I expect Democrat Raphael Warnock will win by a margin of 2.5 to 3.5 % over Republican and former Dallas Cowboy and Bulldog standout, Hershel Walker. Winning a full six-year term to represent Georgians in the Senate is a tremendous feat. Warnock is there because of the grass roots who worked to identify, engage and register voters. He’s likely to remain in the Senate because unlike his playing days, Walker was unprepared. The man who debated the pros and cons of being a werewolf versus a vampire while on the stump wasn’t disciplined enough for the rigor of a political campaign, which requires patience and attention to detail.
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that candidate quality matters. Love or hate McConnell he understands the intricacies of lawmaking and the Senate, a body he was first elected to in 1985.
Another candidate with experience who wasn’t hampered with Walker’s excessive baggage would likely have fared better attracting greater numbers of Republicans and Independents in a General Election contest. they certainly would’ve removed Walker’s average of a scandal per week from the table.
While in college I was able to take The Legislative Process taught by Former Illinois Senator, and 1988 Democratic Presidential candidate, Paul Simon. During that 16-week course I soaked in all the humble Southern Illinois man taught like a sponge. He was wise, but not overbearing. He was kind, but not a pushover. The man who famously wore bowties was intelligent, thoughtful and pragmatic. When he picked up the phone people moved. He earned respect and was able to use it as capital if necessary.
I’ve received pushback from some conservatives in Illinois as well as this community, for sharing my belief that good Democrats still exist because I knew Senator Paul Simon.
I remember how he addressed me while taking roll before the semester’s first class. He asked my name and which county I was from.
I proudly answered, to which he responded “Good Democratic area there.”
I said “Yes sir, but I’m hoping to change that.”
He smiled, and said there’s a heck of a machine over there.
I said, “I’m aware sir, I want to figure out how they built it so us Republicans can build one of our own.”
He never held a grudge toward my politics instead he helped me learn to sharpen my arguments.
One party rule doesn’t work, it never has but change requires learning hard lessons from people with whom one might assume little commonality. I suggest the local parties heed Mitch McConnell’s advice and recruit good candidates, before quickly moving forward.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.