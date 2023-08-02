By Mark Archibald
July 29 is a consequential day, that 24-hour period twice provided a looking glass into the evilness of war and the failure of men to act decisively to minimize damage caused by poor decisions.
On that date in 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader of the Nazi Party. Rightfully considered one of the most evil men to have ever lived, he isn’t solely responsible for changing the course of history. Others could have resisted Nazi propaganda, and refused to be a part of their aggression or implement the Final Solution. It was the Allies decision to go to war which saved the world from tyranny and liberated the camps.
As a disabled American, born more than 30 years after the defeat of Germany, Italy and Japan, I am connected to the World War II generation because there wasn’t a place for someone like me within the Arian Race.
No one should forget what happened during that dark time, or minimize the horrors which unfolded behind those gates. Even after reports of these atrocities began to surface, some in the highest levels of American government wielded power to deny asylum to those fleeing the Nazis.
A segment of the American public argued that the United States should isolate itself from a conflict which was continents away. Following the formation of the America First Movement in 1940, the political pressure group sported 450 chapters across America. At its zenith the groups had between 800,000 and 850,000 members. The America First Movement dissolved just more than a year later after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Evil exists in the world and there are times that no alternative will suffice but to halt it’s advance with force. World War II is widely considered the last “Good War” in which Americans took up arms.
Although I would argue that because of our strength and geopolitical position it remains America’s responsibility and obligation to be a guard rail against evil, we must be cautious. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine must be stopped. It’s no secret that Vladimir Putin’s goal is to reconstitute the Soviet Union. Capturing Ukraine is important because of its location and strategic value. If the “Breadbasket of Europe” falls so does the resource rich soil that will only strengthen the Russian Bear.
America and other allies are providing weaponry and other types of support to Ukraine in an effort to turn back Russian aggressors, the outcome of the war remains in doubt. While I fully support a modern-day version of the Lend Lease program, I understand the apprehension that American lawmakers have about committing troops to this conflict. History shows that protracted conflicts require more resources that America may be willing to give.
The issue of course isn’t due to lack of fortitude or willingness of our troops, just the lack of political will by our elected leaders or support from the public to allow them to win the war. However, 4,000 soldiers from the 101 Airborne may not have realized that when they landed in Vietnam on July 29, 1965. The Screaming Eagles were the third combat unit to deploy in Vietnam.
Because hindsight is 20/20, we know that by 1973, more than 543,000 troops had served there. All we can do on a day-to-day basis is our best, take in available information and ask God to watch over our troops wherever they may be.
