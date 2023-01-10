The marathon week in politics ended when the vote counter hit the magic number of 216. The ensuing celebration was raucous, befitting the end of a four-day process. The 2023 Speaker’s race the fifth longest in American history. It took 15 rounds of voting to achieve a majority of those who cast ballots.
The drama boiled down to approximately 20 holdouts, that in the eyes of some, gummed up the works. Some who broke from McCarthy’s camp voiced concerns that his ascension to the Speakership was more a coronation than an actual choice. They called their actions healthy for democracy and to a degree they were correct. Several outliers championed transparency but securing committee assignments seemed to be their top priority. Others wanted to ensure that procedural rules changes were agreed to before they flipped their votes.
Increasingly, it became clear that a few of the holdouts had no ideological reason to drag out the proceedings. They seemed content to raise their profiles and toy with Republican leadership while more eyes were fixed on cable news channels. Although I felt some empathy for McCarthy who was weakened and embarrassed throughout the week, I recognize his role in an underwhelming electoral performance last November. If Republicans had preformed as well as many expected McCarthy and his allies would’ve had the flexibility to tell the renegades to pound sand, and still convincingly win the Speakership.
Instead, McCarthy and his Lieutenants are in charge of a slim majority which has proven to be unruly. They have the power to make basic governance an adventure for the next two years.
As the proceedings drug on with little movement, I expected Rep. McCarthy to remove himself from consideration to be Speaker of the House. But he hung in for 15 rounds. He’ll need that same fortitude to manage this group.
I’m no fan of McCarthy, having referred to him as an invertebrate in previous columns. Critics within his own caucus claim he can’t be trusted and lacks an ideological core. He’s also shown a willingness to be Donald Trump’s useful idiot when it’s convenient.
Unfortunately, that makes him similar to many other Republicans who also sit in the House chamber. In my opinion Speaker McCarthy allowed his ambition to become Speaker of the House to replace his dignity.
The gentleman from California seems entitled, arrogant and politically unaware. Though after watching the week’s action, he appears affable and at least capable of building relationships. After all, he engendered enough loyalty within at least 90% of the caucus to sustain him through 15 votes for Speaker. Loyalty is politics greatest commodity and following the negotiations that allowed him to surpass the majority threshold after 15 votes loyalty may be all he has left to give.
There is no denying that politics can be messy and that there are benefits to seeing something come together that at one point seemed unlikely, bit McCarthy’s acquiescence to vacate the Speaker’s Chair, if one member requests it, will most likely be the linchpin of his tenure as Speaker, as well as the time bomb that is likely to blow it up.
