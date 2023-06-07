By definition a mentor is a trusted councilor, guide or coach. I’ve been lucky enough to have found several in Illinois and Texas. Through the years they’ve encouraged me to strive beyond what I thought was possible for myself.
I benefited from their wisdom and real-world knowledge, a supplement my for my collegian foundation which concentrated on political theory. Understanding theory is useful, but there’s no shortcut for going door to door, cold-calling political donors and potential voters and stuffing envelopes. Through time, relationships are built and trust is earned. Although politics and reporting are different professions both require a desire to serve people.
Nearly seven years ago, I was fortunate to make an impression on the Editor of the Corsicana Daily Sun. He was certain the paper’s opinion page would benefit from an outsider’s view. I am beyond grateful Michael Kormos took a chance on me.
Even though others may disagree, the Daily Sun has benefited from multiple voices, contrary views, and different perspectives. All while The Sun and other East Texas papers have benefited from Kormos’s stewardship and efforts during his time at the helm.
A calm demeanor coupled with a sense of humor is a rare combination in a boss, especially when time and deadlines are part of the business. Even when he was stressed by time and other factors, he never lost sight of the responsibility that comes with the job.
The staff of the Daily Sun is committed to a high standard. We work hard to be the newspaper of record for Navarro County and wouldn’t have it any other way.
Just as he said he would, Kormos supported me as I became a writer. I was able to gain experience and learn on the job because of his skills as an editor. As time passed, we developed trust in one another. I appreciate that I was able to draw from my political experience and cover local state and national politics in a way that newspapers in Corsicana hadn’t done in quite some time.
I owe Kormos a great deal. While previous editors and photographers have worked hard to enable me to tell great stories. I’ll never forget what Kormos did for me both personally and for our larger community. I wish he and his family well in their future endeavors. However, Kormos wouldn’t want this column to resemble a monologue of his virtues. I believe he would want us to look forward and plan for the future.
There will be more opportunities to report on our government officials, cover local and state candidates who want to represent us, and more features to write.
One of the advantages of being in the news or politics business is that nothing stays the same. In my nearly seven years with the Daily Sun, each day has been an adventure. Though I am not a native Texan I appreciate what our community offers. I look forward to sharing those stories with the assistance of The Corsicana Daily Sun’s newest Editor Guy Chapman.
