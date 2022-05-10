A movie, song, sporting event, or a well written feature article can occasionally cause me to choke up. That’s what happened when I read Rick Telander’s May 2 piece in the Chicago Sun Times, detailing former Chicago Bear Defensive Tackle, Steve “Mongo” McMichael’s continuing battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Mongo grew up in Texas, eventually battling offensive linemen and terrorizing quarterbacks as a member of the Longhorns. During his 16-year pro career, spent mostly with the Chicago Bears, he amassed 95 career sacks and 17 fumble recoveries. Now the neurodegenerative-disease characterized by progressive muscular paralysis is slowly robbing him of the use of his body.
Diagnosed in 2019, McMichael is in unknown territory facing an unrelenting opponent. Although there are treatments, there isn’t a cure for ALS. Realistically he’s nearing the end of his battle. The average life expectancy of someone with Lou Gehrig’s disease is two to five years from the time of diagnosis.
Telander wrote: “And here he is now, 64 years old, lying motionless in a bed in his south suburban home, his once-formidable body little more than an assemblage of sticks.”
That sentence broke my heart.
I loved watching the Monsters of the Midway in the mid to late 1980’s. I was in second grade in 1985, and privileged to watch the smooth and determined Walter Payton run the ball with power and grace.
Sweetness, as he was known, was the soul of the Chicago Bears organization for 12 years. But, the beating heart of the 1985 team was the frenzied and fearsome defense. That group, all 11 of them, imposed their will that season. None seemed to enjoy playing more than McMichael.
The Bears finished the 1985 regular season with a 15-1 record, dominated in the playoffs, and eventually hoisted both Head Coach Mike Ditka and Defensive Coordinator Buddy Ryan onto their shoulders, shuffling off the field as Super Bowl Champions.
This column isn’t meant to rehash Telander’s work, he knows McMichael personally and told his story beautifully. Mongo and his teammates are synonymous with suffocating defense, his infectious attitude helped push them to further greatness.
Now according to the article some of them are coming to visit with the man with whom they shared good times.
I want to thank Mongo. For the years of enjoyment and for his example of strength during this difficult, long, and last fight.
May is ALS awareness month. This insidious disease impacts people from all walks of life including my mother’s best friend. It’s estimated someone in the world gets the life changing news every 90 seconds, during that time someone will also die from the disease.
I hope by sharing this story others will find the inspiration to continue their fight while others press on to find a cure. I suppose I could’ve written about this melancholy subject another day, but waiting would’ve been disingenuous to all of those who continue to get the most out of every day, while demonstrating joy and dignity.
