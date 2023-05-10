We’re a long way from next January, when Republicans will cast the first votes to select their party’s presidential nominee. However, even at this early juncture it appears Donald Trump, is the odds-on favorite to capture the 2024 nomination.
In spite of being the only twice impeached President, and the only former Chief Executive to be criminally indicted after leaving the Oval Office, he currently leads his competition in both state and national polls by wide margins.
Earlier this year, I wrote a column titled “Haley’s Time” in that piece I theorized that the back and forth between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump would get ugly if he entered the contest. Though he’s not yet an official candidate, DeSantis has stumbled, losing ground to Trump who has so far treated him like a pinata.
Months ago, the Florida Governor looked to be an alternative to Trump’s chaos, but it’s difficult to look presidential while flailing in a mouse trap.
Admittedly, the crusade against “Woke culture” scratches some voters right where they itch, but the reality is that Disney is an economic juggernaut. The multi-national corporation is the third largest private employer in Florida. Visitors to the parks contribute tourism and tax dollars to state coffers.
Not to mention that Disney’s political contributions have historically been bipartisan and purposeful. Disney works because of their capable and diverse cast members. Their political activity represents thousands in Florida and the United States.
In short, culture wars, social agendas and fights with the media are long-term losers for DeSantis and Republicans. The General Election electorate is generally younger and more diverse than those who normally vote in primaries and caucuses.
All of this has me wondering, is Governor DeSantis is the 2024 southern fried version of Wisconsin’s Scott Walker? The former Badger State Governor withdrew from the 2016 Presidential race, weeks after he announced his own aspirations to great fanfare.
Thus far, DeSantis has proven he’s not ready for prime time. While it’s possible that he recovers, his path to the nomination has become increasingly more difficult.
By alienating one of his state’s biggest businesses and signing a six-week abortion ban, he’s guaranteed to take fire from all sides. A more likely outcome is that he will drop out of the race as Walker did, rather than risk becoming a caricature worthy of the greatest Disney villains.
One of the more intriguing questions about the upcoming campaign, may not be who wins the nomination but who is picked as Vice President. My sense it’s going to be a woman. Someone who can complement the top of the ticket and match Vice President Harris on the debate stage and campaign trail.
I look for Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota, Kari Lake a right-wing fire brand who was beaten in her 2020 bid to become Governor of Arizona, or former Governor and U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley as favorites to join Donald Trump’s 2024 Republican ticket.
My prediction is that Trump will pick Haley because she supported him when others didn’t, all while avoiding several traps.
