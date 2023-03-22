Clutch performances, buzzer-beaters and a slew of bracket busting upsets, have largely captured my attention the past few days and helped temper a moderate case of political boredom.
Young men and women competing for collegiate championships on the hardwood and wrestling mats are far more compelling than waiting for Donald Trump’s expected indictment which is likely to come this week. This issue resulted from actions that Trump allegedly took in 2016. He’s believed to have directed his former lawyer to pay a woman to conceal an affair. The money, from his campaign, constitutes an illegal political contribution.
The probable indictment in New York State is just one of several legal issues surrounding the former President.
I’m sure the cable news channels will be a flutter with news bulletins, but the hosts of those programs hardly pass for entertainers, much less hard-hitting fact-seeking journalists.
Even the hosts of conservative leaning ‘Fox News’ have privately admitted that Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud had little to no merit. Documents showed that Tucker Carlson composed private texts on Jan. 4, 2023, “We are very, very close to moving on from Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”
“I hate him passionately.” Carlson added.
The Dominion defamation lawsuit pushed back on persistent claims there was wide spread election fraud. Texts showed multiple Fox News hosts understood the facts but were more concerned about the company’s bottom line.
Still, there are those who continue to believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity were not among the believers, even though neither said so publicly.
For his part Trump has refused to move on.
Normally, a candidate facing likely indictment, would be more concerned about mounting a defense than traipsing around South Carolina and Iowa.
However, Donald Trump is not normal. He is attempting to convince party influencers that he deserves a third shot at the highest office in the free world. In actuality he’s made seeking retribution and being a vehicle for justice a feature of his latest campaign. Trump is the only President who has faced multiple impeachments and twice called for supporters to protest a negative result.
Even as I write this, I cannot fathom his audacity.
Although not the worst President that American voters have ever elected, he’s a weak, fragile man, who’s been propped up by lies and false bravado for so long it seems impossible for him to reveal the truth, even if he knows it.
However, I don’t believe Trump should face trial for his alleged campaign fraud. He craves but no longer deserves attention. I hope that an overwhelming majority of party leaders and voters refuse to give him what he wants, because he’s unacceptable to carry the Republican mantle in 2024 or beyond.
Sadly, Trump hopes to generate momentum from his expected arrest, if he does or not is secondary to the larger question of whether or not Republicans will again allow him to raise the stakes. I appreciate that Tucker Carlson finally sees what I’ve been saying for years, it’s time for Republicans and the rest of America to move on from Donald Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.