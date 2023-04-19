Humans are creatures of habit, often completing routine tasks like blindly stopping in the middle of a grocery aisle to pick up a certain product without thinking, or failing to concentrate while driving the same route to work every day. Muscle memory allows the brain to perform higher level functions instead of concentrating on repetitive tasks. To be honest that’s how I choose my favorite brand of toothpaste, and many other items in the store. Modern conveniences free up a lot of time, turning many of life’s daily tasks into passive activities.
However, citizens should be actively engaged when choosing their elected officials.
I took the time to go through the ballot long before the state of Texas officially did away with straight ticket voting. Considering every candidate and office is a measure of respect I give to individuals, even when they fail to hold themselves to the standards of the office they seek.
I hope that ethics and morals return to party politics, but I won’t hold my breath. Like many people, I’ve been disappointed in our two-party system for some time. Tribalism has increased, even though its virtue is echoed by a shrinking yet vocal number.
I’ve hitched many of my political hopes to candidates based nonpartisan elections, but at times even those races are less than fulfilling. Candidates tend to use national politics as a crutch to connect with voters who should expect more.
The only time a local official should publicly comment about what the President of the United States does, is when they land on Air Force One to deliver federal funds.
State officials have a higher fence to straddle, but at the end of the day most campaigns are won or lost on local kitchen table issues.
People want to know if the candidates they consider are up to the challenge of the office, that those seeking office have an understanding of the about budgets, infrastructure and other immediate concerns. They also want to feel connected to authentic candidates
One of the more effective negative campaign tactics is saying that so and so is becoming a product of Washington or in the case of my home state of Illinois, too Chicago.
For more than 30 years the only things I claimed from the city of Chicago were the Museum of Science and Industry, the sports teams and Shriners Hospital where I received excellent care from outstanding doctors and nurses.
Candidates at every level are capable of delivering fiery remarks, but the best officials listen first, and speak with passion, only then should they act with clear intention.
Failure to accomplish any of the three negates an excellent political and governing opportunity.
State and national elections are more than a year away, but this isn’t the time to be passive citizens. Speaking for a growing number of Americans, I hope that more voters will look closely at the issues and actively choose the people who will represent us, instead of depending on muscle memory to do the work.
