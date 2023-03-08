A person’s word was once the defining standard of honor and trust in business and personal dealings. That’s how I was raised and I hope my word and handshake remains enough for anyone who takes the time to truly know me.
Delivered well, and by the right people, the spoken word can influence history. Words have meaning that should be respected. Language is beautiful and powerful enough to evoke every emotion. Men and women of every race, creed, color and sexual orientation, have used them to engage in great debates throughout the history of time. One day, if Heaven is as I envision it, I’ll have the opportunity to witness each one.
Words have also been the cause of needless misunderstandings, mostly because those who use them fail to fully define them. Often times, those who torture and manipulate language do so for their own purposes. A lack of trust, and common sense have arguably forced our society to become more litigious.
For the record, I’d rather deal with a room full of politicians than listen to a single lawyer tell me they’ll work for my best interest.
Still, politicians are charismatic and adept at not saying much while whipping willing crowds into a frenzy. Beginning in the 1970s labeling a politician as a liberal was more than just an indictment of their positions, it became a pejorative used to define their entire value.
The truth is there’s nothing inherently bad about the word liberal, just as there isn’t anything negative about the word conservative. But somehow attaching the word “agenda” to the end of either made the entire enterprise sinister.
My use of the word enterprise just then was intentional, because politics, just like any other business is trying to sell something. The truth is, a fearful consumer will buy just about any product.
“Woke” is just “liberal” in a new and improved 21st century package. The nebulous term can sufficiently describe anything without the repercussions of actually meaning something specific.
I’ve heard the word “woke” uttered many times by politicians and partisans who didn’t bother to define it because they didn’t have to. In modern politics fear and grievance seem to have supplanted reason and understanding.
The state of being woke was once African American vernacular which meant being alert to racial discrimination and prejudice. Being woke has been co-opted and seemingly morphed into a descriptor for everything that is deemed scary or misunderstood.
I suppose some would consider me woke because I’m unafraid to question what I see. Nor am I afraid of what’s inside books or school buildings. Learning things from multiple perspectives provides depth of knowledge.
However, I resist the concept of cancel culture, one shouldn’t have to risk their livelihoods to express a political opinion.
Neither extreme is helpful when the goal is truly understanding. But that’s not the aim of political parties or sadly the majority of politicians who’ve historically used words to control the debate in order to retain their power.
On that, you have my word.
