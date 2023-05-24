Many songs are recognizable because of their distinctive opening riffs or intro’s which allow the listener to anticipate the song before the vocals begin. Southern Rock favorite “Sweet Home Alabama” Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” and the first few bars of “My City Was Gone” by the Pretenders, are a few notable favorites. As the first few bars from the early 1980s release echoed throughout my home, I knew I was about to have a good time and possibly learn something.
“My City Was Gone” was the opening for The Rush Limbaugh Show which had millions of listeners, but somehow, for three hours a day it seemed as if he were speaking to each of us individually. Limbaugh enjoyed tweaking liberals who routinely overreacted to his shtick and crass parodies. He seemed to live rent free in their heads, just as he said.
At times outrageous and controversial, he used his golden microphone to give a voice to those unable to amplify theirs. For more than 30 years he exemplified excellence in broadcasting.
Gradually, I stopped tuning into the show as frequently. School, work, and life all played a role in my dwindling listenership. Although I’ve never stopped believing in the foundations of conservativism, I didn’t require justification for my beliefs from a man whom yes, I admired, but whom I would never meet.
Rush was a force in politics who earned syndication, not only because he was entertaining, but because he was a free and critical thinker. Some attempted to minimize growing conservative voices as the product of one man’s heightened influence and inflated ego. They considered his audience to be nameless, faceless “ditto heads.” Rush fought the pejorative in the mass media in which conservatives were disrespected and underrepresented.
In 2023, the landscape of political media is different than when Rush began his syndicated show in 1988. Instead of competing in the arena of ideas as he originally hoped, modern political commentary resembles bland media safe spaces where conservatives won’t be bothered on their outlets and liberals won’t be attacked on theirs.
Now, anyone who risks voicing a negative about a preferred group risks being branded a heretic.
Many in our country don’t speak to those who don’t share their politics, but let me assure you a growing number of Americans feel just as muted and forgotten by those within the Left and Right echo chambers as many did back then.
We don’t have time for people who view civic meetings as a proper venue to throw self-indulgent tantrums, nor do we have patients for elected officials and community leaders who use demagoguery and fear as primary tactics to maintain their power and influence.
Rush is gone now, as are conservative and liberal leaders who shaped politics in a world I remember, before the other side became the unrecognizable enemy. What would our political process look like and who would our elected officials be if more voters demanded they use critical thinking to solve problems and not political strategies to win elections? Hopefully, it won’t take 30 years to find out.
