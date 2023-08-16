By Mark Archibald
Over the past seven years, I’ve been privileged to contribute to the Corsicana Daily Sun, and several other regional newspapers. In all, more than 1,000 bylines have been attributed to me. I hope that’s only the beginning. I love my work, though I occasionally still get nervous before sending articles to editors. This profession has its detractors, but on the whole, journalists feel a tremendous responsibility to accurately recount events and share the stories of individuals who comprise our communities.
We, at the Daily Sun, take our responsibilities seriously and are grateful to those we serve.
I have enjoyed covering local, state and federal government for our readers. Although some of the topics may seem mundane, there are details in each that spark interest. I may be in the minority, but I believe that most of those who serve in government are doing so for the right reasons.
I encourage everyone to seek public office at least once, it’ll be an unforgettable experience I promise.
Political competition is a sign of a healthy Constitutional Republic. I believe that no official should run unopposed, however, politics is a contact sport. I don’t mind when opponents or supporters throw a few elbows, although I wish candidates would spend more time introducing themselves and explaining what they are prepared to do, rather than focusing on an opponent’s perceived shortcomings. Although negative campaigning has a history of success, it erodes trust in our officials and institutions.
Once campaign season is finished, everyone should work together. Perpetual campaigning has damaged our political process and warped the way some people view those who disagree with them.
I wish this didn’t need repeating, but political disagreement is not synonymous with the other side being evil. Furthermore, no political party has all the answers. I am thankful for the opportunity to engage in political discourse with those who have varied perspectives. I look forward to continuing the learning process.
I’m a great believer that education is something from which everyone benefits. Navarro College and our local Independent School Districts, are beacons within our community. In the last seven years, I’ve been privileged to report on their activities and decisions which have started a ripple effect throughout the region.
Each institution deserves recognition for their accomplishments and dedication to those they serve, but there is always room for improvement. I am confident their leadership teams and administrations recognize those opportunities, and will continue to meet the evolving needs of students. I look forward to the future of education in Navarro County especially because our institutions are valued partners focused on career and personal development.
During my seven years at the Sun, I’ve worked with tremendous people and made great friends. I am proud of the articles I’ve written, though many have blended together. It’s the people whom I’ve met who have stood out and blessed me with the opportunity to do something I have loved for seven wonderful years. I look forward to many more.
Thank you.
