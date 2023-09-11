Some people’s stories are better publicized than others, but that doesn’t mean that any story should go untold. I often regret that we allow people to either pass away or fade from our lives before sharing their stories, personal wisdom, history or anecdotes about themselves or their communities.
A true friend, gentleman and source of Corsicana history recently passed before I had the opportunity to sit with him again. I don’t want any more stories of our time, towns and experiences to fade away.
I’ve been privileged to meet several individuals and later kicked myself because I didn’t come prepared with a recorder to capture a phrase, or valuable personal history from them. I don’t have the ability to fix the past, but with your help we can capture what makes everyone unique.
The City of Corsicana is turning 175 years old this year, and other nearby towns also have rich histories full of amazing people that will only add to the tapestry of our region once they are uncovered. I look forward to being part of the journey into our past and taking a closer look at the present so we all can look forward to the future in this part of Texas.
There is a notion that as the generations shift our society risks losing something, forgetting our identity or becoming unrecognizable in many respects. It is my intention to meet as many people where they are in life, and have a conversation.
I don’t expect that every part of these conversations will be pleasant. Growth demands exploration of dark corners, but I have faith that most will understand that we live in reality not an idealic version of our imaginations.
Meeting people where they are, is the only way I believe we can learn and gain a better understanding about each other. However truly meeting people requires figuring out where they’ve been.
I envision these pieces will feature some of our community leaders, those at all levels of business, teachers, veterans, administrators, nurses, doctors, secretaries and janitors past and present
No person is too big or small to participate, everyone has something to share and a story to tell.
I understand this undertaking is lofty. There are still several aspects of this vision that are taking shape. I hope these stories will evolve into a weekly feature and be unique, funny and heartfelt with some wisdom sprinkled in for good measure.
Although I have an idea in my mind, what this endeavor becomes, if anything, will depend on where conversations take us. I don’t know what to expect. I suppose that ultimately depends on the level of interest and the number of responses.
If you are interested in taking part in this new venture, or know someone who should be interviewed please e-mail me at onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
I will put together some introductory and basic interest questions and we’ll go from there.
I appreciate those who will take part. I hope that number will grow as we get started telling our stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.