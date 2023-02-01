History is a complicated tapestry which is able to tell a story because it connects people and places. It evolves, as more information and details are added and another page is turned. The 20th Century is no different. I’ve always enjoyed the subject which allows for perspective and discussion from opposing viewpoints. Although the United States is a relatively new country, we have greatly influenced world history. Although different perspectives and customs have affected the way that some of our efforts have been viewed around the world and here at home.
Our story, although beautiful and exhilarating, has had its share of painful chapters. It’s common even natural to become nostalgic while allowing time to ease the sting of the more painful episodes. The process of blocking traumatic events is actually a defense mechanism employed by the brain to increase our chances of survival.
While in school during the 1990s, many in the “in crowd” spoke in grandiose terms about the freedom music and clothes of the 1960s. A history teacher cautioned about wanting to return to the turbulent decade, asking that we remember that the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, the assassination of political and cultural leaders were the inspirations for that unforgettable soundtrack.
The decade of the 1960s served as a page break deserving of its own chapter in American History. But like everything in history the decade didn’t happen in a vacuum. The events leading up to the “love and war decade” provided context.
The bombing of Pearl Harbor woke the sleeping giant. American industry was mobilized allowing the Allies defeat the Axis Powers. After the war, the same industry was used to rebuild much of Europe. The United States became a Superpower, a position our nation has yet to relinquish.
The usage of the Atomic Bomb ended the war with Japan, but ushered in the atomic age. The weaponization of the atom has shaped America’s foreign policy for generations stretching into the 21st Century.
The Soviet Union would have most likely developed the Atomic Bomb on their own, although Julius and Ethel Rosenburg jump started their atomic program in the 1940s by engaging in espionage. The Cold War with the Soviet Union took on another dimension nearly hitting the boiling point when the Russians installed misses just 90 miles from the Florida coast in October. of 1962.
President Kennedy learned from prior mistakes and called the Soviet’s General Secretaries bluff.
Nikita Khrushchev removed the missiles from Cuba and thus avoided sending the World’s Super Powers to nuclear war.
The 1960s was a tumultuous decade for certain. Events during that time lessened Americans faith in our government. Our politics lurched to the Left and then back to the Right. Since then, we have survived other wars, close elections, and terrorist attacks.
News that Russia is again threatening nuclear war in the Ukraine has me hoping that cooler heads will once again prevail. If not, the events of the coming months could not only close the chapter of the Ukrainian War, but the book on humanity as well.
