My favorite children’s book was “The Poky Little Puppy.” My mother recalled with a nostalgic and caring smile that I would have her read several books, but that she told me was undoubtedly my favorite.
She read that particular book over and over.
According to her, there were times she’d try to skip pages in order to get some housework finished. But that didn’t work. At the end of the day, she prioritized me, those experiences and memories, over vacuuming. Trust me, she didn’t consider it a sacrifice.
I thank her and other family members for instilling a love of learning at an early age. They continued to encourage and work with me, even when I didn’t acknowledge the benefits.
Mom and I would read together when I was in the hospital. I remember waiting to hear about the adventures of “White Fang” between therapy sessions. In addition to finishing my homework, we were able to escape the hospital setting. Almost instantly, transported to the Canadian wilderness at least for a few moments.
Of course, there were books I didn’t enjoy, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” is high on that list. There’s some debate about which of the main characters was the villain in the moral tale, but I contend it was Nathaniel Hawthorne who committed an unforgivable sin simply by putting that story on paper.
I admit I didn’t finish that book, but as I read and reread many paragraphs, I learned that hardships are temporary and that cliff notes can help.
As I advanced in school, I was diagnosed with a learning disability which makes conventional reading a slow process. Of course, there are accommodations, such as books on tape, and other technology which helps, but those tools wasn’t always available, especially when I procrastinated.
One weekend I was tasked with reading several pages of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” First 10 then 20 and 30 pages. Before I knew it, I’d surpassed the assigned reading and finished the book well before the rest of my classmates.
The scenes of the classic American novel certainly lived up to my English Teacher’s billing.
Harper Lee’s work remains my all-time favorite book.
Make no mistake when I had the opportunity, I bought a Kindle and began building a digital library. I not only wanted to read more about sports, and politics, but expand my interests as well.
As an auditory learner I’m able to remember facts and figures that don’t seem to stick by conventional means. It doesn’t matter what form reading takes, it opens doors and helps create opportunity.
Navarro County’s enrollment in Dolly Parton’s imagination library has the chance to be among the biggest stories of the year. The program can influence thousands by encouraging children to read. The program provides one age-appropriate book per month to any child from the ages of birth to age five. That’s dozens of stories over the years and countless opportunities to spend time with kids.
First sign up at imaginationlibrary.com then find a favorite book. After that, remember not to skip a page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.