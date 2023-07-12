By Mark Archibald
Although our nation’s founders provided parameters for the Executive and Legislative branches within the Constitution, the text offered comparatively little direction concerning the role of the Judiciary.
At the outset, The Supreme Court’s powers included the ability to settle intrastate disputes as well as international disagreements between high-ranking American government officials and foreign Ambassadors. Justices later asserted their power of judicial review following the Marbury v Madison decision in 1803.
The Court is designed to resolve questions based on the law, not react to the politics of the day. Lifetime appointments are a mechanism to protect the justices from partisan pressures. Generally, precedent is observed until a new question of law is brought before the Court. It has increased in size over the years, but there isn’t the outcry from the majority of the public to change the number of justices.
I put more faith in institutions than people. Changing a pillar of our society shouldn’t be considered until there is an overwhelming and clear reason to change it. Losing cases doesn’t meet that standard.
Aggrieved and affected individuals can petition to have their case heard, however, only a small percentage are heard every year.
Recency bias would have observers believe that this Court is more susceptible to ideological divides than ever before, but long-time watchers remember nervously awaiting as 5-4 decisions were handed down. Commentators would speed read opinions looking for clues to explain or clarify the legal reasoning used to support the findings. However, the conservative versus liberal makeup of the Court isn’t always a predictor of a cases outcome.
California Republican Earl Warren was the epitome of judicial independence. Nominated in 1953, by President Eisenhower, Warren led the what would be considered one of the most progressive eras in the Court’s history. Earl Warren helped define and protect many of the civil rights and liberties all Americans enjoy today.
Some still consider Warren to be Eisenhower’s greatest folly.
The Supreme Court is fascinating because brilliant minds have the ability to engage in great debate. Sometimes Justices take a case hoping to prod Congress so they will act on an issue. Others have written blistering and thought-provoking dissenting opinions which later become the basis for overturning long standing legal tradition.
Recent polls show a growing number are losing trust in the Supreme Court. Many believe the court faces greater challenges and is more beholden to partisanship. The Court which once decided contentious issues 5-4 can now decide them 7-2, or 6-3. Democrats rightly lament how Merrick Garland never received an up or down vote after his March 2016 nomination, but conveniently forget that Hillary Clinton was a polarizing figure who denied Democrats the opportunity to nominate two other Justices.
The number of Supreme Court Justices should remain the same, President Biden agrees. The most effective way to change the configuration of the Supreme Court is to vote, not complain. Republicans valued the judiciary far more than Democrats in recent elections and those results are visible from state legislatures to the Supreme Court. However, that too can change, there is precedent.
