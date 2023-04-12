This week might be among the more consequential for the future of Navarro County, because the communities of Rice and Corsicana are holding candidate forums featuring those who are seeking their Mayoral positions.
Candidate forums or debates can be decisive in elections, but more often they are another data point voters use to make their decision. Although it’s become common to record campaign events looking for that viral ‘gotcha moment.’ Political deaths via the internet, are spectacular, though rare.
For the most part voters don’t shift in mass from one candidate to another, due to momentary cringe-worthy judgment. That viral moment is either the genesis of voter’s doubts, or the final confirmation they require to move on from a candidate before going to the polls.
Former Illinois Congressman Phil Hare was caught on video stumbling through an answer in the midst of the debate over government-run healthcare. Later during the same town hall in Quincy, Illinois, he was unable to distinguish between the United States Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
Needless to say, Hare’s wasn’t particularly gifted or politically strong, he was the handpicked successor of a congressman who served for 23 years.
Hare’s gaffe gave voters the permission they needed to boot him from office. Republican, Bobby Schilling, rode the Tea Party wave of discontent all the way to Congress by a margin of 53-42% in 2010.
The span from 2011-2013 was the first time a Republican held the Illinois 17th Congressional District since early 1983. Democrats regained the seat after nominating someone more poised and frankly better suited to serve in Congress.
Rather than the spectacle of a series of gotcha moments, I view candidate forums and debates as an opportunity to explore of how candidates might think or react in a situation. Their process tells me infinitely more, than simply asking how they would vote on a particular issue.
Many people have misconceptions about governments often confuse local and state issues or seek an act of Congress to keep their roads clear. Of course, by allowing for local, state and federal governments, we the people have the greatest opportunity to find solutions to problems. It’s easy and I would argue cheap to blame public confusion over the roles and duties government on ignorance. I contend, that most people don’t bother with politics at any level because they don’t see its value.
To reverse recent trends that show declining confidence in government, we must combat apathy which attacks the root of what makes the United States the greatest experiment in history.
Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill famously said All politics is local, Although the bitterness of today’s national politics often eclipses local issues, Navarro County residents will have two opportunities to meet and question those who will most closely impact their lives.
The City of Rice will host a Candidate forum for the city’s mayoral candidates at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Rice City Hall.
Corsicana will hold a similar forum beginning at 6 pm. on April 13, at the Corsicana Government Center.
I hope to see everyone there.
